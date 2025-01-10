IFL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.01
18.19
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.74
6.79
3.19
3.4
Net Worth
25.75
24.98
6.19
6.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0.34
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.09
24.98
6.19
6.4
Fixed Assets
0.4
0.06
0.07
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.03
6.03
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
18.91
18.73
4.66
6.23
Inventories
0.49
1
0
2.58
Inventory Days
692.31
Sundry Debtors
4.89
3.94
0.14
1.75
Debtor Days
469.59
Other Current Assets
15.58
16.42
4.56
1.93
Sundry Creditors
-1.45
-0.34
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
2.68
Other Current Liabilities
-0.6
-2.29
-0.04
-0.02
Cash
0.69
0.13
1.43
0.05
Total Assets
26.09
24.97
6.18
6.41
