iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IFL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

0.89
(-4.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IFL Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.01

18.19

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.74

6.79

3.19

3.4

Net Worth

25.75

24.98

6.19

6.4

Minority Interest

Debt

0.34

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.09

24.98

6.19

6.4

Fixed Assets

0.4

0.06

0.07

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.03

6.03

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

18.91

18.73

4.66

6.23

Inventories

0.49

1

0

2.58

Inventory Days

692.31

Sundry Debtors

4.89

3.94

0.14

1.75

Debtor Days

469.59

Other Current Assets

15.58

16.42

4.56

1.93

Sundry Creditors

-1.45

-0.34

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

2.68

Other Current Liabilities

-0.6

-2.29

-0.04

-0.02

Cash

0.69

0.13

1.43

0.05

Total Assets

26.09

24.97

6.18

6.41

IFL Enterprises : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IFL Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.