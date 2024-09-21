Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IFL Enterprises Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE IFL Enterprises Ltd (540377) RECORD DATE 21.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 150 (One hundred and fifty) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/09/2024 DR- 720/2024-2025