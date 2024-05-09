|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|8 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|198:100
|0
|198:100 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|1:2 Rights Issue of Equity Shares 198:100 Rights Issue of Equity Shares (Revised) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IFL ENTERPRISES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE IFL ENTERPRISES LIMITED(540377) RECORD DATE 17/05/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 198 (One Hundred Ninety Eight) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 100 (One Hundred) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 17/05/2024 DR-633/2024-2025 Note: All money payable at the time of Application. Further, Trading Members are requested to Note that the Company had earlier announced a Ratio of 1 (One) for every 2 (Two) Equity shares held at a price of Rs.3.96 (including Premium of Rs.2.96) . However, the Company has Revised the Ratio and Price as given in Table above. This notice is amended with revised Ratio and Price details as given in the Purpose column of Table above. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Petr BSE Notice Dated on 14.05.2024)
