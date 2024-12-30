Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

IFL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for fund raising by way of rights issue of equity shares of the Company and for matters incidental thereto; Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of IFL Enterprises Limited Held On 30Th December 2024 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capita 2. Fund raising of an amount not exceeding INR 49,50,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Fifty Lakhs Only), through issuing Equity Shares by way of Rights Issue 3. Constitution of the Rights Issue Committee 4. Withdrawal of Proposed Preferential Issue of 70,65,71,429 Convertible Equity Warrants 5. Ms. Dimpleben Arajanbhai Makwana (Din: 10745925) be and is hereby appointed as an Additional Non-Executive 6. Mr. Meet Sureshbhai Chhatrala (DIN: 10778872) be and is hereby appointed as an Additional Director (Executive Director) Total no. of Securities proposed to be issued 60 shares shall be given for every 91 existing shares i.e. 60:91 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

IFL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

IFL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising & Other Business IFL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve IFL Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on 27/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Fund raising & Other Business This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Board of Directors and decided that the Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for fund raising and increase in Authorized Share Capital (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

With reference to the above captioned subject, enclosed herewith is the Intimation relating to appointment of CS.

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Approval of Notice of Annual General Meeting, Boards Report and Appointment of auditor Appointment of Parin Patwari & Co., Chartered Accountants to fill the casual vacancy. Approval of Boards Report , Notice of Annual general Meeting and Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

IFL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the bonus shares to the existing shareholders and dividend declaration The Board Meeting to be held on 31/07/2024 has been revised to 08/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 31/07/2024 has been revised to 08/08/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Bonus Issue Issuance of Bonus issue of equity shares in proportion of 01 (one) equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 150 (One Hundred Fifty) equity shares of Re. 01/- each held by the shareholder of the Company as on record date, subject to the approval of shareholders at Annual general Meeting of the Company. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange. The Bonus Shares if allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights of the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and corporate action(s), recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - I. The Board of directors has decided not to declare any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

IFL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended meeting of the Board of Directors of IFL Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 412 4th floor Shilp Zaveri Samruddhi Soc. Nr. Shyamal cross Road Satellite Ahmedabad 380015 India to consider and approve the following matters(s): 1. To consider and approve (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report. 2. To consider and approve (Consolidated) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday 27th May, 2024 at the registered office situated at Office No. 412, 4th floor Shilp Zaveri, Samruddhi Soc., Nr. Shyamal cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad, 380015 have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

As per captioned subject, the Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 appointed M/s Vikas Verma & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 3 May 2024

IFL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the terms of the proposed rights issue including but not limited to Letter of offer along with application form fixing of record date for the proposed rights issue finalization of the issue schedule pre-issue advertisement signing of various agreements with intermediaries Authorisation for Corporate action for credit of rights post record date Authorisation Execution of Agreements with all intermediaries Approval of offer period of rights issue and any other matters incidental and connected thereto. 2. To consider take on record and adopt the Letter of Offer along with the Abridged Letter of Offer Rights Entitlement Letter and Application Form. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting held on 08 may 2024 to consider and approve the right issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of IFL Enterprises Limited to approve the terms and conditions of Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

As per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the IFL Enterprises Limited at their Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 at the Registered Office at Office No. 412, 4th floor Shilp Zaveri, Samruddhi Soc., Near. Shyamal cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad, 380015 considered and approved the shifting of Corporate office of the Company from A-607, Prahladnagar Trade Center Radio Mirchi Road, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad-380015 Gujarat, India To Office No. 412, 4th floor Shilp Zaveri, Samruddhi Soc., Near. Shyamal cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad, 380015, India with effect from 30th April, 2024

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

1. Took note of resignation of Mr. Kiritkumar Sendhabhai Parmar having DIN: 10414409 from the post of Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 26th March 2024. 2. Took note of resignation of Mr. Kiritkumar Sendhabhai Parmar having DIN: 10414409 from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 26th March 2024. 3. Considered and approved the Appointment Mr. Jitendra Vaishnav having DIN: 10414407 as an Additional Executive Director cum Managing Director (KMP) of the Company. w.e.f. 27th March 2024. 4. Considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Jitendra Vaishnav as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 27th March 2024

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company IFL Enterprises Limited at their Meeting held on Friday, 15th March, 2024, at the Corporate office of the Company situated at A-607, Prahladnagar Trade Center Radio Mirchi Road, Vejalpur Ahmedabad Gujarat 380015 India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of M/S R R Thakkar & Associates, Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24; 2 Appointment of Mr. Rahul Pitaliya having Membership Number A69746 as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from 15th March, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th March, 2024, at the Corporate office of the Company situated at A-607, Prahladnagar Trade Center Radio Mirchi Road, Vejalpur Ahmedabad Gujarat 380015 India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Considered and approved the Appointment Mr. Kiritkumar Sendhabhai Parmar having DIN: 10414409 as an Additional executive Director cum Managing Director (KMP) of the Company. w.e.f. 12th March 2024. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Kiritkumar Sendhabhai Parmar as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 12th March 2024.

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with reference to the outcome of Board meeting dated 23.07.2022

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024