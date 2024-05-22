To the members of IIRM Holdings India Limited [formerly known as Sudev Industries Limited]

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of IIRM HOLDINGS INDIA

LIMITED [Formerly known as Sudev Industries Limited]

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations position, given financial to us, the performance aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company at March 31, 2024, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.Weare control that independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are financial statements under the relevanttoourauditofthe provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.We statements,believe that the audit evidence we haveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit financial were addressed in the context of our audit of the statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone

Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance were operating ofadequateinternal effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and financial that give a presentationoftheIndAS true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

management is In preparing the responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. of the Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing statements of the current period. These matters the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or significan on the conditions that may cast Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the financial statements comply with the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of thefinancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether thefinancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or

Annual Report 2023-24

regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the controls system in place purpose of our audit;

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under;

v. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2"to this report;

vii. No managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) the Company does not have any pending statementsofthe litigations which would impact its position other than those disclosed.

ii) the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in 3. other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been proposed/declared/ paid by the Board of Directors of the Company.

3. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Seshachalam & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number.: 003714S T. Bharadwaj Partner Place: Hyderabad, Membership No.: 201042 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24201042BKJQYK5026

Annexure "1"

To the Independent Auditors Report

Re: IIRM HOLDINGS INDIA LIMITED (‘the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

Clause 1:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

Clause 2:

(a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not in business of sale of goods. Therefore, in our opinion the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) Company has not obtained any working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Therefore, in our opinion the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

Clause 3:

(a) During the year, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any of the parties. Therefore, in our opinion the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) Company has not granted any loan to its subsidiaries and therefore clause 3(iii)(c) is not applicable.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to subsidiary companies, which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The Company had not granted loans to subsidiary companies which had fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances which, in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 4:

(a) There are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Act is applicable. Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Section 186 of the Act are applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

Clause 5:

(a) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 6:

(a) The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 7:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to sales tax, service tax, value added tax, duty of excise and cess are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, customs duty and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Clause 8:

(a) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 9:

(a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 10:

(a) The Company has raised money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) and such funds were applied for the purposes for which such funds were raised.

(b) The Company had allotted further shares by way of swap [consideration other than cash] during the year under review.

Clause 11:

(a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by Secretarial Auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

Clause 12:

(a) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 13:

(a) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Clause 14:

(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

Clause 15:

(a) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 16:

(a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Clause 17:

(a) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and preceding financial year.

Clause 18:

(a) Previous statutory auditors resigned during the year at the end of AGM held during the second quarter and no concerns/issues/objections were raised by the outgoing auditor. No Objections Certificate was obtained from the outgoing auditor before accepting the engagement.

Clause 19:

(a) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans and based on ourexamination in Schedule VII of of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state

Annual Report 2023-24

that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Clause 20:

(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred the Act, in to a fund specified compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

For Seshachalam & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number.: 003714S T. Bharadwaj Partner Place: Hyderabad, Membership No.: 201042 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24201042BKJQYK5026

Annexure "2"

To the Independent Auditors report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of IIRM HOLDINGS INDIA LIMITED [Formerly known as Sudev Industries Limited]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act")

To the Members of IIRM Holdings India Limited financial Wehaveauditedtheinternal reporting of IIRM HOLDINGS INDIA LIMITED [Formerly known as Sudev Industries Limited] ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS t andnsufficie The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining financial controls based on the internal internalcontroloverfinancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparationofreliablefinancial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internalfinancial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internalfinancial controls system over effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of financial controls over financial reporting, assessing internal the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal control over procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and 143(10) expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. was

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the financial inherent limitations of internal controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and reporting and their operating not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the controls over financial reporting to future internal controlsover periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial financial may become inadequate control over because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

fraud or error.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequateinternalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

EXPLANATORY PARAGRAPH

We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and our report dated expressed an unqualified opinion.