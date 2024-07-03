Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹126
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.93
Day's High₹126
Day's Low₹119.7
52 Week's High₹171.95
52 Week's Low₹22.89
Book Value₹4.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)816.37
P/E0
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.07
2.79
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.31
-3.07
-3.93
-3.67
Net Worth
31.76
-0.28
-0.43
-0.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0.06
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
179.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
45.16
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.03
-0.07
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.03
-0.1
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
179.27
Op profit growth
-26.23
-56.21
-886.66
-236.36
EBIT growth
-26.23
-56.21
-886.66
-236.36
Net profit growth
-26.23
-56.21
-886.66
-236.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
177.83
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
177.83
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
J V Ramudu
Independent Director
YUGANDHARA RAO SUNKARA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naveen Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
VURAKARANAM RAMA KRISHNA
Independent Director
Varanasi Guruvenkta Subbaraya Sharma
Independent Director
Srikant Sastri
Non Executive Director
Rammohan Bandlamudi
Non Executive Director
DEEPALI ANANTHA RAO
Independent Director
Rahul Chhabra
Summary
IIRM Holdings India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sudev Industries Limited on 20th April, 1992 under the leadership of Shri. Rajiv Agarwal, who is the founder of this organization and Late Shri O.P. Agarwal being a co-promoter.The Company went for a public issue of its equity shares on 23 May, 1994 for 30,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and got the shares listed on the respective stock exchanges. Thereafter, the Company had setup its manufacturing facilties at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Plastics, lkathene, Natural And Synthetic Rubber Moulded Goods, Foams, etc.i.e. basically to manufacture rubber and plastics products.It was the First time in India that Sudev Industries Limited had organized and developed its organizational units on the basis of effective Foaming Technology to manufacture rotomoulded products to better strengthening its weight ratio and super Insulting process.Also, the Company had made foreign Technical Collaboration with M/s T&D Rotomoulding Division of Tanks and Drums Group of U.K. Agreement which was entered covered the areas of business following Know how relating to setting up and manufacture of Rotational Mouldings; Technical data relating to products, materials, tools, metalwork; and Buy Back of the contracted products. Their Services also include know-how for manufacture of non-conventional products using high performance thermo-plastics, thermo sets and reinforced fibers for which the technical know-how was no
Read More
The IIRM Holdings India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹119.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IIRM Holdings India Ltd is ₹816.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IIRM Holdings India Ltd is 0 and 26.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IIRM Holdings India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IIRM Holdings India Ltd is ₹22.89 and ₹171.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IIRM Holdings India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 450.46%, 6 Month at 222.25%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at -0.79%.
