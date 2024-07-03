iifl-logo-icon 1
IIRM Holdings India Ltd Share Price

119.8
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126
  • Day's High126
  • 52 Wk High171.95
  • Prev. Close126
  • Day's Low119.7
  • 52 Wk Low 22.89
  • Turnover (lac)2.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value4.78
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)816.37
  • Div. Yield0
IIRM Holdings India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

126

Prev. Close

126

Turnover(Lac.)

2.93

Day's High

126

Day's Low

119.7

52 Week's High

171.95

52 Week's Low

22.89

Book Value

4.78

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

816.37

P/E

0

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

IIRM Holdings India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Sep 2022

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IIRM Holdings India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IIRM Holdings India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.66%

Institutions: 0.66%

Non-Institutions: 38.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IIRM Holdings India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.07

2.79

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.31

-3.07

-3.93

-3.67

Net Worth

31.76

-0.28

-0.43

-0.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0.06

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

179.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

45.16

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.03

-0.07

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.03

-0.1

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

179.27

Op profit growth

-26.23

-56.21

-886.66

-236.36

EBIT growth

-26.23

-56.21

-886.66

-236.36

Net profit growth

-26.23

-56.21

-886.66

-236.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

177.83

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

177.83

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.17

IIRM Holdings India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IIRM Holdings India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

J V Ramudu

Independent Director

YUGANDHARA RAO SUNKARA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naveen Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

VURAKARANAM RAMA KRISHNA

Independent Director

Varanasi Guruvenkta Subbaraya Sharma

Independent Director

Srikant Sastri

Non Executive Director

Rammohan Bandlamudi

Non Executive Director

DEEPALI ANANTHA RAO

Independent Director

Rahul Chhabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IIRM Holdings India Ltd

Summary

IIRM Holdings India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sudev Industries Limited on 20th April, 1992 under the leadership of Shri. Rajiv Agarwal, who is the founder of this organization and Late Shri O.P. Agarwal being a co-promoter.The Company went for a public issue of its equity shares on 23 May, 1994 for 30,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and got the shares listed on the respective stock exchanges. Thereafter, the Company had setup its manufacturing facilties at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Plastics, lkathene, Natural And Synthetic Rubber Moulded Goods, Foams, etc.i.e. basically to manufacture rubber and plastics products.It was the First time in India that Sudev Industries Limited had organized and developed its organizational units on the basis of effective Foaming Technology to manufacture rotomoulded products to better strengthening its weight ratio and super Insulting process.Also, the Company had made foreign Technical Collaboration with M/s T&D Rotomoulding Division of Tanks and Drums Group of U.K. Agreement which was entered covered the areas of business following Know how relating to setting up and manufacture of Rotational Mouldings; Technical data relating to products, materials, tools, metalwork; and Buy Back of the contracted products. Their Services also include know-how for manufacture of non-conventional products using high performance thermo-plastics, thermo sets and reinforced fibers for which the technical know-how was no
Company FAQs

What is the IIRM Holdings India Ltd share price today?

The IIRM Holdings India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹119.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of IIRM Holdings India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IIRM Holdings India Ltd is ₹816.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IIRM Holdings India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IIRM Holdings India Ltd is 0 and 26.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IIRM Holdings India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IIRM Holdings India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IIRM Holdings India Ltd is ₹22.89 and ₹171.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IIRM Holdings India Ltd?

IIRM Holdings India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 450.46%, 6 Month at 222.25%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at -0.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IIRM Holdings India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IIRM Holdings India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.82 %
Institutions - 0.66 %
Public - 38.52 %

