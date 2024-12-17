Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

IIRM Holdings India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday December 17 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Following: 1. Rights Issue 2. Employee Stock Benefit Plan/Scheme 3. Any other item if any. In continuation to our intimation dated December 10, 2024, under Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Outcome is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 17/12/2024) Appointment of Legal Advisors to the proposed Rights Issue- revised filing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025)

IIRM Holdings India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Di UFR Q2FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

IIRM Holdings India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Audited consolidated cash flow statement of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. UFR Q1FY25 Board fixed date of 31st AGM on September 28, 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY24-25- refer Annexure C (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

IIRM Holdings India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For Q4 And FY24. Financial Result Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Appointment of CS Statement of utilization of funds Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

IIRM Holdings India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 23/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)

