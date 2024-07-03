IIRM Holdings India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
177.83
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
177.83
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.17
Total Income
180
Total Expenditure
133.45
PBIDT
46.55
Interest
2.98
PBDT
43.57
Depreciation
11.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
9.03
Deferred Tax
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
22.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
34.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.17
PBDTM(%)
24.5
PATM(%)
12.73
