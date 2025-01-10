IIRM Holdings India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.07
2.79
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.31
-3.07
-3.93
-3.67
Net Worth
31.76
-0.28
-0.43
-0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.36
0.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.76
-0.28
-0.07
0.19
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.86
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.77
-0.28
-0.08
0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.29
0.04
0.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.83
0.02
0.34
0.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.59
-0.46
-0.24
Cash
0.12
0
0
0
Total Assets
31.75
-0.28
-0.08
0.19
