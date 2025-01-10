iifl-logo-icon 1
IIRM Holdings India Ltd Balance Sheet

117.75
(-1.01%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.07

2.79

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.31

-3.07

-3.93

-3.67

Net Worth

31.76

-0.28

-0.43

-0.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.36

0.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.76

-0.28

-0.07

0.19

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

29.86

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.77

-0.28

-0.08

0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0.29

0.04

0.04

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.83

0.02

0.34

0.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.59

-0.46

-0.24

Cash

0.12

0

0

0

Total Assets

31.75

-0.28

-0.08

0.19

