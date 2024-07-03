IIRM Holdings India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
113.64
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
113.64
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.41
Total Income
114.05
Total Expenditure
85.53
PBIDT
28.52
Interest
1.22
PBDT
27.31
Depreciation
5.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
5
Deferred Tax
-0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
16.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.59
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
34.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.09
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
14.59
No Record Found
