IIRM Holdings India Ltd Summary

IIRM Holdings India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sudev Industries Limited on 20th April, 1992 under the leadership of Shri. Rajiv Agarwal, who is the founder of this organization and Late Shri O.P. Agarwal being a co-promoter.The Company went for a public issue of its equity shares on 23 May, 1994 for 30,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and got the shares listed on the respective stock exchanges. Thereafter, the Company had setup its manufacturing facilties at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Plastics, lkathene, Natural And Synthetic Rubber Moulded Goods, Foams, etc.i.e. basically to manufacture rubber and plastics products.It was the First time in India that Sudev Industries Limited had organized and developed its organizational units on the basis of effective Foaming Technology to manufacture rotomoulded products to better strengthening its weight ratio and super Insulting process.Also, the Company had made foreign Technical Collaboration with M/s T&D Rotomoulding Division of Tanks and Drums Group of U.K. Agreement which was entered covered the areas of business following Know how relating to setting up and manufacture of Rotational Mouldings; Technical data relating to products, materials, tools, metalwork; and Buy Back of the contracted products. Their Services also include know-how for manufacture of non-conventional products using high performance thermo-plastics, thermo sets and reinforced fibers for which the technical know-how was not available in the country.