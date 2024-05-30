TO

THE MEMBERS OF

IM+ CAPITALS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of IM+ Capitals Limited (the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Hows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the standalone financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act?) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters How the key audit matters was addressed The Company is having an investment in SMC & IM} Capitals Investment Manager LLP and has invested Rs. 150 Lakhs. The said LLP has reported profit in last year and reported losses during the year. In opinion of management, the said investment in LLP is long term strategic investment, hence, they foresee long term return. SMC & IM Capitals Investment Manager LLP is engaged in the business of management of Real Estate fund. Our audit procedures included discussions with the management on future prospects in Real Estate fund. The management was found quite optimistic about future prospects in the LLP as also disposal plan and, therefore, impairment not made and_ suitable disclosures have been made in financial statement.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditor report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional?s skepticism throughout the audit. We about:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such control. e

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or Conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and event s in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ladings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profs and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(i) The management has represented that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries?), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall,

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or

provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall,

whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or

provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d)(i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year under audit, hence compliance of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable in the case of the Company.

“According to information and explanations provided by management, the company has used accounting software “BIZSOL” having provision for Audit Log and the audit log is configured in the “BIZSOL”. But the company has not produced before us documentary evidence in respect of the edit log report, hence we are unable to comment upon whether the audit trail feature in the software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all the transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with and audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.”

2. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor?s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure - A to the Auditors? Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IM+ Capitals Limited (‘the Company”) as of 31% March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India CICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31? March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure B to the Auditors? Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors? Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 315t March, 2023, we report that:

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.;

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, designed to cover all the items having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, no material discrepancies between the books of accounts and the physical fixed assets have been noticed by the management.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no immovable property; therefore, reporting requirement on title deeds are not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 3ist March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no inventories as company is engaged in providing investment and consultancy services. Hence, reporting under clause (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) (A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are tabulated as under;

Name of Party Nature of Transactions Relationship Given during the year Closing Balance Fedders Electric and] Engineering Limited Loan Wholly Owned Subsidiary 685.00 0.00

(iii) (a) (B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are tabulated as under;

Name of Party Nature of Transactions Given during the year Closing Balance Bankey Ji Containers Pvt Ltd Loan 33.00 0.00 Bihari Ji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd Loan 396.00 23.03 Raga Tradecon Private Limited Loan 1370.00 0.00

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company?s interest;

(c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest is not stipulated as loans are provided in the nature of Loan repayable on demand;

(d) As per information and explanation provided to us, there are no amount overdue as the loans are provided in the nature of Loan repayable on demand, therefore, clause no. (iii)(d) of the said order is not applicable;

(e) As per information and explanation provided to us, there is no such case in which loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties as the loans provided are provided in the nature of Loan repayable on demand, Therefore, clause no. (iii)(e) of the said order is not applicable;

(f) the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, details are tabulated are as under;

S.No. Name of Party Aggregate Amount of Loan Given Percentage thereof to the total loans granted, Aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 1. Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited 685.00 27.58% 685.00 2. Bankey Ji Containers Pvt Ltd 33.00 1.33% 9, NA 3. Bihari Ji_ sPrressure Vessels Pvt Ltd 396.00 15.94% 0, NA 4. Raga Tradecon Private Limited- Promoter Group 1370.00 99.15% 0, 1370.00 Total 2484.00 100.00 % 2055.00

(iv) As per information and explanation provided to us, the company has given loans which is covered under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, all the provisions related to section 185 and 186 has been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, During the year the Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits, Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable

(vi) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to maintain the cost records pursuant to provisions of section 148(1) of the companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at march 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed liabilities as at March 31, 2024.

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedure and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any loan from any lender during the year, Hence, reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken term loans. Hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has raised funds on short-term basis. Hence, reporting under clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint ventures and associate companies, hence, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence, reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year, hence, reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and the information and explanations given by the management, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, there was no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of sub clause (a), (b), and (c) of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) Till the date of our Audit Report, the Internal Auditor Reports has not been provided by the Company for the FY 2023-2024.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, hence, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company is required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Hence, reporting under sub clause (a) of the clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking financial or Housing Finance activities during the year, hence, reporting under sub clause (b) of the clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not a Core Investment company (CIC), hence, reporting under sub clause (c ) of clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company is neither a Core Investment company (CIC) nor a Group of more than one CIC as part of the Group , hence, reporting under sub clause (d) of clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, hence, reporting under clause (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, hence, reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liability existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the company, hence, reporting under sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of the Order are not applicable.