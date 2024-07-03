Summary

IM+ Capitals Limited was formerly incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited in October,1991. The name of the Company thereafter changed from Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited to Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited on 29 March, 2012 and again changed from Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited to IM+ Capitals Limited on July 18, 2013.IM+ Capitals (IMCL) is a leading Corporate and Transaction Advisory company with specialized focus on Real Estate sector. It cater advisory services to both the corporate and retail fronts.The Company operates in the distressed and special situation advisory and investment area. The Company is engaged in the financial restructuring, corporate finance and capital market service. Its services include debt solution, debt syndication, real estate, recapitalization, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity. Its resolution services include reorganization of asset liability mismatch, realignment of lender obligations with that of operational cash flows, and at times one-time settlements, as well as negotiated settlement of the banks and institutional distressed debt. IM+ Capitals team has expertise in developing comprehensive customer and marketing insights to identify new opportunities for client. Through the services offered, the Company assists the developers in setting up the branding, marketing and sales strategy to sell the inventories in timely and profitable manner. It extend advisory to the extent

