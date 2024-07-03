iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IM+ Capitals Ltd Share Price

76.77
(0.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77.8
  • Day's High77.8
  • 52 Wk High130
  • Prev. Close76.06
  • Day's Low75.57
  • 52 Wk Low 48
  • Turnover (lac)10.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value22.55
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,312.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IM+ Capitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

77.8

Prev. Close

76.06

Turnover(Lac.)

10.98

Day's High

77.8

Day's Low

75.57

52 Week's High

130

52 Week's Low

48

Book Value

22.55

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,312.51

P/E

0

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

IM+ Capitals Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Fedders Holding Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fedders Holding Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 34.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IM+ Capitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.41

7.61

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

201.3

120.46

55.27

54.62

Net Worth

213.71

128.07

58.77

58.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.87

-0.12

-0.78

25.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

525.12

115.38

48.94

4.22

6.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

525.12

115.38

48.94

4.22

6.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.01

18.98

789.81

1.24

0.16

View Annually Results

IM+ Capitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IM+ Capitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akshay Parmar

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vishal Singhal

Non Executive Director

Tanya Singhal

Independent Director

Rahul Chaudhary.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IM+ Capitals Ltd

Summary

IM+ Capitals Limited was formerly incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited in October,1991. The name of the Company thereafter changed from Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited to Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited on 29 March, 2012 and again changed from Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited to IM+ Capitals Limited on July 18, 2013.IM+ Capitals (IMCL) is a leading Corporate and Transaction Advisory company with specialized focus on Real Estate sector. It cater advisory services to both the corporate and retail fronts.The Company operates in the distressed and special situation advisory and investment area. The Company is engaged in the financial restructuring, corporate finance and capital market service. Its services include debt solution, debt syndication, real estate, recapitalization, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity. Its resolution services include reorganization of asset liability mismatch, realignment of lender obligations with that of operational cash flows, and at times one-time settlements, as well as negotiated settlement of the banks and institutional distressed debt. IM+ Capitals team has expertise in developing comprehensive customer and marketing insights to identify new opportunities for client. Through the services offered, the Company assists the developers in setting up the branding, marketing and sales strategy to sell the inventories in timely and profitable manner. It extend advisory to the extent
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fedders Holding Ltd share price today?

The Fedders Holding Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fedders Holding Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fedders Holding Ltd is ₹1312.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fedders Holding Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fedders Holding Ltd is 0 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fedders Holding Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fedders Holding Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fedders Holding Ltd is ₹48 and ₹130 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fedders Holding Ltd?

Fedders Holding Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.44%, 3 Years at 65.56%, 1 Year at 26.98%, 6 Month at -9.05%, 3 Month at -25.43% and 1 Month at -4.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fedders Holding Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fedders Holding Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.91 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 34.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IM+ Capitals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.