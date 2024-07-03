SectorFinance
Open₹77.8
Prev. Close₹76.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.98
Day's High₹77.8
Day's Low₹75.57
52 Week's High₹130
52 Week's Low₹48
Book Value₹22.55
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,312.51
P/E0
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.41
7.61
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.3
120.46
55.27
54.62
Net Worth
213.71
128.07
58.77
58.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.87
-0.12
-0.78
25.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
525.12
115.38
48.94
4.22
6.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
525.12
115.38
48.94
4.22
6.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.01
18.98
789.81
1.24
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akshay Parmar
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vishal Singhal
Non Executive Director
Tanya Singhal
Independent Director
Rahul Chaudhary.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Goel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
IM+ Capitals Limited was formerly incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited in October,1991. The name of the Company thereafter changed from Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited to Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited on 29 March, 2012 and again changed from Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited to IM+ Capitals Limited on July 18, 2013.IM+ Capitals (IMCL) is a leading Corporate and Transaction Advisory company with specialized focus on Real Estate sector. It cater advisory services to both the corporate and retail fronts.The Company operates in the distressed and special situation advisory and investment area. The Company is engaged in the financial restructuring, corporate finance and capital market service. Its services include debt solution, debt syndication, real estate, recapitalization, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity. Its resolution services include reorganization of asset liability mismatch, realignment of lender obligations with that of operational cash flows, and at times one-time settlements, as well as negotiated settlement of the banks and institutional distressed debt. IM+ Capitals team has expertise in developing comprehensive customer and marketing insights to identify new opportunities for client. Through the services offered, the Company assists the developers in setting up the branding, marketing and sales strategy to sell the inventories in timely and profitable manner. It extend advisory to the extent
The Fedders Holding Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fedders Holding Ltd is ₹1312.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fedders Holding Ltd is 0 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fedders Holding Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fedders Holding Ltd is ₹48 and ₹130 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fedders Holding Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.44%, 3 Years at 65.56%, 1 Year at 26.98%, 6 Month at -9.05%, 3 Month at -25.43% and 1 Month at -4.84%.
