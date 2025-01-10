iifl-logo-icon 1
IM+ Capitals Ltd Balance Sheet

71
(-2.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.41

7.61

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

201.3

120.46

55.27

54.62

Net Worth

213.71

128.07

58.77

58.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

213.71

128.07

58.77

58.12

Fixed Assets

0.44

0.63

0.91

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

141.4

38.97

37

7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.07

0.04

0.03

Networking Capital

71.71

88.3

18.82

50.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.43

0.43

0.57

0.59

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

73.1

88.3

18.64

50.64

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.11

-0.14

-0.16

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.72

-0.32

-0.25

-0.52

Cash

0.07

0.11

2

0.42

Total Assets

213.71

128.08

58.77

58.13

