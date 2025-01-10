IM+ Capitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.41
7.61
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.3
120.46
55.27
54.62
Net Worth
213.71
128.07
58.77
58.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
213.71
128.07
58.77
58.12
Fixed Assets
0.44
0.63
0.91
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
141.4
38.97
37
7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.07
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
71.71
88.3
18.82
50.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.43
0.43
0.57
0.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
73.1
88.3
18.64
50.64
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.11
-0.14
-0.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-0.32
-0.25
-0.52
Cash
0.07
0.11
2
0.42
Total Assets
213.71
128.08
58.77
58.13
