IM+ Capitals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.87
-0.12
-0.78
25.98
Other operating items
Operating
5.87
-0.12
-0.78
25.98
Capital expenditure
0.3
0.02
0
-1.29
Free cash flow
6.17
-0.1
-0.78
24.69
Equity raised
92.96
91.61
91.25
88.19
Investing
-14.49
0.8
0.44
-21.58
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.35
Net in cash
84.64
92.3
90.9
91.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.