IM+ Capitals Ltd Split

72.6
(-0.81%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

IM+ Capitals CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split8 Jul 202420 Sep 202420 Sep 2024101
Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform that, the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 08th July, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following items subject to shareholders approval: Recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up into equity shares of face value of Re.1/-each fully paid up at the Record Date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subsequent to the approval of the shareholders in GeneralMeeting of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that FEDDERS HOLDING LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company. DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FEDDERS HOLDING LTD (511628) RECORD DATE 20.09.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 20/09/2024 DR-720/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE417D01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 20/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024) New ISIN No. INE417D01020 Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-09-2024 (DR- 720/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.09.2024)

