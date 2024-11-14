Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024

Fedders Holding Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 approved & taken on record the Unaudited Financial (Standalone & Consolidated) results for the Second Quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024

Fedders Holding Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 approved:
1. Unaudited Financial (Standalone & Consolidated) results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon.
2. Notice for Annual General Meeting.
3. Date, Time and Mode of the 33rd Annual General Meeting.
4. Appointment of M/s Chetna Bhola & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 15802) as scrutinizer for the process of remote e-voting as well as voting at the AGM.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024

The Board has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 30,25,000 number of equity shares pursuant to conversion of 30,25,000 number of warrants convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to Promoter Group on preferential basis after receipt of balance amount of 75% against each warrant towards full and final subscription amount for conversion of same into equity shares. The issued and paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 20,12,15,970/- divided into 2,01,21,597 equity shares of face value of Re 10/- each.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024

The Board has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 7,30,000 number of equity shares pursuant to conversion of 7,30,000 number of warrants convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to Promoter Group on preferential basis after receipt of balance amount of 75% against each warrant towards full and final subscription amount for conversion of same into equity shares. The issued and paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 17,09,65,970/- divided into 1,70,96,597 equity shares of face value of Re 10/- each.

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024

IM+ Capitals Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for sub-division of companys equity shares having face value of Re 10/- each subject to shareholders approval.

The Board of directors at its meeting held on 08th July, 2024, approved:
1. Issuance and allotment of 44,85,000 number of equity shares pursuant to conversion of 44,85,000 number of warrants convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to Promoter Group on preferential basis after receipt of balance amount of 75% against each warrant towards full and final subscription amount for conversion of same into equity shares.
2. Recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up into equity shares of face value of Re.1/-each fully paid up at the Record Date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subsequent to the approval of the shareholders in General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024

IM+ Capitals Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the fourth quarter & year ended 31st March 2024.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 approved & taken on record the Audited Financial (Standalone & Consolidated) results for the Fourth Quarter & Financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Report of Statutory Auditors thereon.

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

Board Meeting 9 May 2024

The Board has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 20,20,000 number of equity shares pursuant to conversion of 20,20,000 number of warrants convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to Promoter Group on preferential basis after receipt of balance amount of 75% against each warrant towards full and final subscription amount for conversion of same into equity shares.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024

Allotment of Convertible Warrants: Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 04th March, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from BSE Limited (BSE) vide letter no. LOD/PREF/KS/FIP/115/2024-25 dated 18th April, 2024, the Board of Directors made allotment of 17,30,000 (Seventeen Lakhs and Thirty Thousand Only) Convertible Warrants at an Issue Price of Rs. 572/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Seventy-Two Only) each (including premium of Rs. 562/-) to allottees on preferential basis upon receipt of 25% of issue price from each allottee.

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024

IM+ Capitals Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18th March 2024 in order to consider the proposal for change of name of the company subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board if required would also consider to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting/ Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders.

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024

IM+ Capitals Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was originally scheduled on 14/02/2024 but was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and rescheduled to be held on Tuesday, 20th February, 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the third quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2023.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 20th February, 2024 approved & taken on record the Unaudited Financial (Standalone & Consolidated) results for the Third Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024