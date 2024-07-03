IM+ Capitals Ltd Summary

IM+ Capitals Limited was formerly incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited in October,1991. The name of the Company thereafter changed from Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited to Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited on 29 March, 2012 and again changed from Brescon Advisors & Holdings Limited to IM+ Capitals Limited on July 18, 2013.IM+ Capitals (IMCL) is a leading Corporate and Transaction Advisory company with specialized focus on Real Estate sector. It cater advisory services to both the corporate and retail fronts.The Company operates in the distressed and special situation advisory and investment area. The Company is engaged in the financial restructuring, corporate finance and capital market service. Its services include debt solution, debt syndication, real estate, recapitalization, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity. Its resolution services include reorganization of asset liability mismatch, realignment of lender obligations with that of operational cash flows, and at times one-time settlements, as well as negotiated settlement of the banks and institutional distressed debt. IM+ Capitals team has expertise in developing comprehensive customer and marketing insights to identify new opportunities for client. Through the services offered, the Company assists the developers in setting up the branding, marketing and sales strategy to sell the inventories in timely and profitable manner. It extend advisory to the extent of setting the operations, channel network and seeing through the final closures. Their approach is systematically based on research & analysis of real estate markets, competition mapping and detailed profiling of target group. It provide comprehensive project valuation and business tie-ups services to developers and corporates.Some of the landmark projects undertaken by the Company include Paarth Aadyant & Arka at Lucknow, Tulsiani Grace at Allahabad, NMBPL Tower with OYO at Lucknow, and Paarth NU at Lucknow where it has a tie-up with Clarks Group of Hotels to maintain and provide services for studio apartments etc. Formed in 1991 as Brescon Advisors & Holdings Ltd and taken over by REPL in 2014, IMCL is listed at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company has Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. (REPL) as the technical partners who bring on board the comprehensive domain expertise in real estate; infrastructure design, development and implementation. In 2011-12, the erstwhile Brescon Advisors & Holdings Ltd had transferred its Advisory Business to its wholly owned subsidiary Brescon Corporate Advisors Pvt Ltd as a going concern through slump sale with effect from 02.07.2012.During the year 2012-13, Brescon Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd.(BCAPL) ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. September 20,2012 .During year 2012-13, the Company received open offer from M/s. Nusarwar Merchants Pvt Ltd to acquire the majority of the shareholding of the Company from Brescon Consultants Pvt Ltd & I Tenable India Ltd. through Share Purchase Agreement and from public through open offer, which got completed on 08.02.2013 and M/s. Nusarwar Merchants Private Limited became the New Promoter of the Company upon acquisition of 11,81854 (33.75%) equity shares through the Share Purchase Agreement dated 29th September, 2012 and 1,99,716(5.70%) through open offer, Consequently, the management control of the Company was vested in M/s. Nusarwar Merchants Private Limited effective from 14.02.2013 and existing promoters were ceased to be the Promoters of the Company.During the year 2022-23, the Company acquired M/s Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited (FEEL) through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) on 06th October, 2021 and it became the subsidiary of the Company.