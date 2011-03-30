To,

The Members of IMEC Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of IMEC Services Limited ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr No. Key Audit Matter 1 Assessment of Contingent Liability and Related Disclosures [Refer to Note B (iii) to the Standalone Financial Statements- "Use of Estimates, Judgements and Assumptions - Provisions and contingent liabilities”, Note 22 to the Standalone Financial Statements - “Contingent Liabilities and Commitments”] As at March 31, 2023, the Company has contingent liabilities amounting to Rs. 6.85 Lacs and Rs. 24,148 Lacs as Guarantee given for Subsidiary RSAL Steel Private Limited. Significant management judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised, or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. As the ultimate outcome of the matters are uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws/regulations, it is considered to be a Key Audit Matter. Auditors Response Principle Audit Procedures Our audit procedures included the following: • We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding contingent liability relating to the relevant laws and regulations; • We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities made in the Standalone Financial Statements; • We evaluated managements assessments by understanding precedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of the managements past estimates/judgements; • We evaluated managements assessment around those matters that are not disclosed or not considered as contingent liability, as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote by the management; • We assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures. Based on the above work performed, managements assessment in respect of disclosures relating to contingent liabilities in the Standalone Financial Statements is considered to be reasonable. 2 Key Audit Matter Assessment of carrying value of equity investments in subsidiaries and fair value of other investments [Refer to Note B (iii) to the Standalone Financial Statements - “Use of Estimates, Judgements and Assumptions - Fair Value Measurements of Financial Instruments ”, Note B (v) to the Standalone Financial Statements- “Investments in subsidiary”, Note B (xvii- A) to the Standalone Financial Statements - “Financial assets”, Note 2 to the Standalone Financial Statements - “Investments in subsidiary”, and Note 38 (A) to the Standalone Financial Statements - “Fair value hierarchy”] The Company has equity investments in a subsidiary company. It also has made investments in preference shares in subsidiary company. The Company accounts for equity investments in subsidiary at cost (subject to impairment assessment) and other investments at fair value. For investments carried at cost where an indication of impairment exists, the carrying value of investment is assessed for impairment and where applicable an impairment provision is recognised, if required, to its recoverable amount. For investments carried at fair values, a fair valuation is done at the year-end as required by Ind AS 109. In case of certain investments, cost is considered as an appropriate estimate of fair value since there is a wide range of possible fair value measurements and cost represents the best estimate of fair value within that range as permitted under Ind AS 109. The accounting for investments is a Key Audit Matter as the determination of recoverable value for impairment assessment/fair valuation involves significant management judgement. The impairment assessment and fair valuation for such investments have been done by the management in accordance with Ind AS 36 and Ind AS 113 respectively. The key inputs and judgements involved in the impairment/fair valuation assessment of unquoted investments include: • Forecast cash flows including assumptions on growth rates • Discount rates • Terminal growth rate Economic and entity specific factors are incorporated in valuation used in the impairment assessment Auditors Response Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures included the following: • We obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the impairment assessment and fair valuation of material investments. • We evaluated the Companys process regarding impairment assessment and fair valuation by involving auditors valuation experts to assisting assessing the appropriateness of the valuation model including the independent assessment of the underlying assumptions relating to discount rate, terminal value etc. • We assessed the carrying value/fair value calculations of all individually material investments, where applicable, to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company were within an acceptable range determined by us and the auditors valuation experts. • We evaluated the cash flow forecasts (with underlying economic growth rate) by comparing them to the approved budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors. • We checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment model and agreed relevant data back to the latest budgets, actual past results and other supporting documents. • We assessed the Companys sensitivity analysis and evaluated whether any reasonably foreseeable change in assumptions could lead to impairment or material change in fair valuation • We had discussions with management to obtain an understanding of the relevant factors in respect of certain investments carried at fair value where a wide range of fair values were possible due to various factors such as absence of recent observable transactions, restrictions on transfer of shares, existence of multiple valuation techniques, investees varied nature of portfolio of investments for which significant estimates/judgements are required to arrive at fair value. • We evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation to the carrying value of equity investments in subsidiaries and fair value of other investments. 3 Key Audit Matter Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Auditors Response Principal Audit Procedures We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2023 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

Emphasis of Matter

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the following matters:

a) The Company has given Corporate guarantee of Rs 24,148 Lacs to its subsidiary company i.e. RSAL Steel Private Limited for loans taken from various banks. Banks have classified these loans as Non-Performing Assets. RSAL Steel Private Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) since September 3, 2019. In view of pendency of CIRP, the management of affairs and powers of Board of Directors of the subsidiary company are being managed by the Resolution Professional of the subsidiary company. With respect to the CIRP proceedings of the subsidiary company, the Resolution Plan duly approved by the Committee of Creditors has been filed before Honble NCLT Mumbai Bench and the same is pending adjudication. The Next date of hearing is scheduled on 1st, June 2023.

b) The Company has shown amount of Rs 69.31 Lacs as other advances recoverable in books which are outstanding for more than 365 days. As per information provided by the Management, discussion is going for settlement of amount and Management is of the opinion that amount will be recovered and therefore the Company has not made any provision on these advances.

c) During the period Company has paid for various professional fees for which detailed documentation is not in place and provided at time of audit depicting the weak Internal Control System.

d) During the period Company has recorded Revenue from Service however detailed documentation as required by IND AS 18, IND AS 115 is not recognized and provided at time of audit as per SA 230 depicting the weak Internal Control System.

e) During the period certain Key Management Personnel (KMPs) has resigned as follows:

- Chief Financial Officer Mr. Rinish Jain has tendered his resignation and have been relieved from the service w.e.f. May 6, 2022.

- Company Secretary Mr. Parag Gupta has tendered his resignation and have been relieved from the service w.e.f. August 18, 2022.

The Company has appointment new personnels as replacement of above KMPs during the period, completing the process as per the Companies Act, 2013.

f) During the period NCLT has passed the order in CP No. 41(MB) of 2022 dated February 10, 2023, for the reduction of share capital of the Company. Pursuant to this, the Company has filed requisite form with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and which has been approved on 11th May, 2023.

g) The Company has received demand notice from Customs/DGFT for non-fulfilment of export obligations under 5 Advance Licenses issued in 2010 and to pay the export obligations amounting to Rs. 116.85 Lacs. As per reply received from the Company Management, the Duty Discharge Certificate was received for 4 Advance Licenses amounting to Rs. 55.27 Lakhs. For 1 License amounting to Rs 61.58 Lakhs, the Company has already assigned and transferred its all assets and liabilities/obligations, including but not limited to duty free imported raw materials to RSAL Steel Private Limited (a subsidiary of the Company / RSPL) through the Slump Sale Agreement dated 30.03.2011. RSPL is presently under CIRP. The Company has also filed Interim Application in NCLT, Mumbai in CP No. 2985 of 2018 in respect of the said liability regarding export obligations along with the one more advance licence for which company has not fulfilled its obligation, which is pending before the NCLT. As informed by the Management, since the said Contingent Liability was already disclosed by the subsidiary company in their audited financial statements subsequent to the slump sale agreement till March 31, 2022, the Company has not disclosed said liability along with applicable interest as Contingent Liabilities in the current Financial Statement the Company in the Note No 22 of Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The company has paid only sitting fees to its directors.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements except point (g) as mentioned in Emphasis of Matter Paragraph above.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no amount, which is required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For SCAN & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No.113954W)

CA Neel Khandelwal Place: Indore Partner Date: May 29th, 2023 M. No. 181251 UDIN: 23181251BGVGZF9623

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of IMEC Services Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of IMEC Services Limited of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IMEC Services Limited ("the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SCAN & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No.113954W)

CA Neel Khandelwal Place:Indore Partner Date: May 29th, 2023 M. No. 181251

Annexure - B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report of even date to the members of IMEC Services Limited

i. In respect of the Companys Fixed Assets- Property, Plant & Equipment:

a. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

b. As explained to us, the fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no immovable property held by the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii. In respect of its Inventories

The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provisions of para 3 clauses (iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the investments made and guarantee given / issued.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules, framed there under. As informed to us no Order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) Details of dues of Service Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax which have not been deposited/ partially deposited as at March 31, 2023 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Period to which amount relates Remarks VAT Tax/ Entry Tax/ Other disputed amount in Appeal/Demand VAT Tax- Penalty & Entry Tax 6.85 2016-17 Appeal filed against the order to Joint Commissioner. Income Tax Demand Notice 8,863.00 AY 2020-21 Proceedings in process

d) There are no dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or Government as on the balance sheet date. The Company has not issued any debenture.

x. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the monies raised by way of further public offer in an earlier year have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company therefore, the provision of para 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year, hence the provision of para 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

b. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (also refer Note 44 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. The company has not any other than ongoing projects, therefore provision of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company;

b. This clause is not applicable to the company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For SCAN & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No.113954W)