IMEC Services Ltd Share Price

66.75
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.75
  • Day's High66.75
  • 52 Wk High65.45
  • Prev. Close65.45
  • Day's Low66.75
  • 52 Wk Low 5.76
  • Turnover (lac)2.31
  • P/E17.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.76
  • EPS3.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IMEC Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

66.75

Prev. Close

65.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2.31

Day's High

66.75

Day's Low

66.75

52 Week's High

65.45

52 Week's Low

5.76

Book Value

8.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.68

P/E

17.79

EPS

3.68

Divi. Yield

0

IMEC Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

IMEC Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IMEC Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 69.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IMEC Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.9

50.01

50.01

50.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.26

-48.41

-48.47

-48.43

Net Worth

1.64

1.6

1.54

1.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.24

2.9

0.51

15.49

yoy growth (%)

-91.7

469.45

-96.7

-53.48

Raw materials

0

-2.39

0

-14.84

As % of sales

0

82.17

0

95.78

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.15

-0.27

-0.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

0.01

-0.24

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.55

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.7

469.45

-96.7

-53.48

Op profit growth

-2,329.7

-103.96

-2,276.06

-100.02

EBIT growth

-1,073.09

-109.33

-444.87

-100.13

Net profit growth

-1,570.27

-106.17

-428.98

-100.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.41

8.52

36.03

12.25

19.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.41

8.52

36.03

12.25

19.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

300.43

0.01

0.1

2.52

0.35

IMEC Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IMEC Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Swati Kushwah

Independent Director

Negendra Singh

Independent Director

Rajesh Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Arjariya

Whole Time Director & CEO

Prakash Madhavrao Deshmukh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IMEC Services Ltd

Summary

IMEC Services Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Strips & Alloys Limited) (the Company), was incorporated in June, 1987. The Company changed its its name to the present in 1989. It was promoted by Ruchi Soya Industries, the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam and Others. The Company in 1991 had set up its manufacturing unit near Indore, Madhya Pradesh for Cold Rolled Steel Coils & Sheets. It had a complete complex with all the manufacturing facilities of different types & grades of Cold Rolled Steel with installed capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The Company is engaged in manufacturing the Cold Rolled Steel Coils and Sheets Matching. It is also manufacturing CR Coils- & Sheets are known for their close gauge tolerances, superior finish & perfect flatness, free of stretcher strains. Major grades manufactured are O, D, DD & EDD of non-aging, critical & super EDD CRCA, Automobile structural grades, TMBP, Galvanizing grade, Porcelain Enameling, Corrosion Resistance grade. It manufactures cold rolled steel coils and sheets of International Standards, in wide range; low carbon, mild steel CR products, in thickness ranging from 0.11 mm to 2.00 mm & up to a maximum width of 1000 mm.The companys products are among the raw materials used for galvanised plain / corrugated coils. It is used in the manufacture of automobile accessories and in consumer durables like refrigerators, cupboards, washing machines, etc. The company made a public issue in Apr.90 to part-finance the above projects. It has
Company FAQs

What is the IMEC Services Ltd share price today?

The IMEC Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of IMEC Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IMEC Services Ltd is ₹12.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IMEC Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IMEC Services Ltd is 17.79 and 7.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IMEC Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IMEC Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IMEC Services Ltd is ₹5.76 and ₹65.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IMEC Services Ltd?

IMEC Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.54%, 3 Years at 188.35%, 1 Year at 1092.17%, 6 Month at 752.21%, 3 Month at 238.24% and 1 Month at 54.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IMEC Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IMEC Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.30 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 69.54 %

