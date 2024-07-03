Summary

IMEC Services Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Strips & Alloys Limited) (the Company), was incorporated in June, 1987. The Company changed its its name to the present in 1989. It was promoted by Ruchi Soya Industries, the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam and Others. The Company in 1991 had set up its manufacturing unit near Indore, Madhya Pradesh for Cold Rolled Steel Coils & Sheets. It had a complete complex with all the manufacturing facilities of different types & grades of Cold Rolled Steel with installed capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The Company is engaged in manufacturing the Cold Rolled Steel Coils and Sheets Matching. It is also manufacturing CR Coils- & Sheets are known for their close gauge tolerances, superior finish & perfect flatness, free of stretcher strains. Major grades manufactured are O, D, DD & EDD of non-aging, critical & super EDD CRCA, Automobile structural grades, TMBP, Galvanizing grade, Porcelain Enameling, Corrosion Resistance grade. It manufactures cold rolled steel coils and sheets of International Standards, in wide range; low carbon, mild steel CR products, in thickness ranging from 0.11 mm to 2.00 mm & up to a maximum width of 1000 mm.The companys products are among the raw materials used for galvanised plain / corrugated coils. It is used in the manufacture of automobile accessories and in consumer durables like refrigerators, cupboards, washing machines, etc. The company made a public issue in Apr.90 to part-finance the above projects. It has

