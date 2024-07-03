SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹66.75
Prev. Close₹65.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.31
Day's High₹66.75
Day's Low₹66.75
52 Week's High₹65.45
52 Week's Low₹5.76
Book Value₹8.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.68
P/E17.79
EPS3.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.9
50.01
50.01
50.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.26
-48.41
-48.47
-48.43
Net Worth
1.64
1.6
1.54
1.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.24
2.9
0.51
15.49
yoy growth (%)
-91.7
469.45
-96.7
-53.48
Raw materials
0
-2.39
0
-14.84
As % of sales
0
82.17
0
95.78
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.15
-0.27
-0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
0.01
-0.24
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
0.55
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.7
469.45
-96.7
-53.48
Op profit growth
-2,329.7
-103.96
-2,276.06
-100.02
EBIT growth
-1,073.09
-109.33
-444.87
-100.13
Net profit growth
-1,570.27
-106.17
-428.98
-100.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.41
8.52
36.03
12.25
19.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.41
8.52
36.03
12.25
19.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
300.43
0.01
0.1
2.52
0.35
Independent Director
Swati Kushwah
Independent Director
Negendra Singh
Independent Director
Rajesh Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Arjariya
Whole Time Director & CEO
Prakash Madhavrao Deshmukh
Reports by IMEC Services Ltd
Summary
IMEC Services Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Strips & Alloys Limited) (the Company), was incorporated in June, 1987. The Company changed its its name to the present in 1989. It was promoted by Ruchi Soya Industries, the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam and Others. The Company in 1991 had set up its manufacturing unit near Indore, Madhya Pradesh for Cold Rolled Steel Coils & Sheets. It had a complete complex with all the manufacturing facilities of different types & grades of Cold Rolled Steel with installed capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The Company is engaged in manufacturing the Cold Rolled Steel Coils and Sheets Matching. It is also manufacturing CR Coils- & Sheets are known for their close gauge tolerances, superior finish & perfect flatness, free of stretcher strains. Major grades manufactured are O, D, DD & EDD of non-aging, critical & super EDD CRCA, Automobile structural grades, TMBP, Galvanizing grade, Porcelain Enameling, Corrosion Resistance grade. It manufactures cold rolled steel coils and sheets of International Standards, in wide range; low carbon, mild steel CR products, in thickness ranging from 0.11 mm to 2.00 mm & up to a maximum width of 1000 mm.The companys products are among the raw materials used for galvanised plain / corrugated coils. It is used in the manufacture of automobile accessories and in consumer durables like refrigerators, cupboards, washing machines, etc. The company made a public issue in Apr.90 to part-finance the above projects. It has
Read More
The IMEC Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IMEC Services Ltd is ₹12.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IMEC Services Ltd is 17.79 and 7.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IMEC Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IMEC Services Ltd is ₹5.76 and ₹65.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IMEC Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.54%, 3 Years at 188.35%, 1 Year at 1092.17%, 6 Month at 752.21%, 3 Month at 238.24% and 1 Month at 54.29%.
