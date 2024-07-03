iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IMEC Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

69.44
(2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.88

4.53

25.75

7.81

14.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.88

4.53

25.75

7.81

14.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0

0.05

0.84

0.27

Total Income

2.9

4.53

25.8

8.66

14.53

Total Expenditure

10.65

10.31

26.17

11.84

31.05

PBIDT

-7.75

-5.78

-0.37

-3.18

-16.51

Interest

0

0.01

1.19

1.16

1.21

PBDT

-7.75

-5.79

-1.57

-4.34

-17.72

Depreciation

0.03

0.01

1.34

1.49

1.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.78

-5.8

-2.92

-5.83

-19.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.78

-5.8

-2.92

-5.83

-19.22

Extra-ordinary Items

-5.49

-4.27

-0.25

-0.49

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.29

-1.53

-2.67

-5.34

-19.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-40.93

-1.16

-0.58

-1.17

-3.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.9

50.01

50.01

50.01

50.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-269.09

-127.59

-1.43

-40.71

-115.77

PBDTM(%)

-269.09

-127.81

-6.09

-55.56

-124.26

PATM(%)

-270.13

-128.03

-11.33

-74.64

-134.78

IMEC Services: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IMEC Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.