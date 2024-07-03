IMEC Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.88
4.53
25.75
7.81
14.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.88
4.53
25.75
7.81
14.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0
0.05
0.84
0.27
Total Income
2.9
4.53
25.8
8.66
14.53
Total Expenditure
10.65
10.31
26.17
11.84
31.05
PBIDT
-7.75
-5.78
-0.37
-3.18
-16.51
Interest
0
0.01
1.19
1.16
1.21
PBDT
-7.75
-5.79
-1.57
-4.34
-17.72
Depreciation
0.03
0.01
1.34
1.49
1.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.78
-5.8
-2.92
-5.83
-19.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.78
-5.8
-2.92
-5.83
-19.22
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.49
-4.27
-0.25
-0.49
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.29
-1.53
-2.67
-5.34
-19.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-40.93
-1.16
-0.58
-1.17
-3.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.9
50.01
50.01
50.01
50.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-269.09
-127.59
-1.43
-40.71
-115.77
PBDTM(%)
-269.09
-127.81
-6.09
-55.56
-124.26
PATM(%)
-270.13
-128.03
-11.33
-74.64
-134.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.