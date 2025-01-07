Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.24
2.9
0.51
15.49
yoy growth (%)
-91.7
469.45
-96.7
-53.48
Raw materials
0
-2.39
0
-14.84
As % of sales
0
82.17
0
95.78
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.15
-0.27
-0.36
As % of sales
68.3
5.34
53.24
2.36
Other costs
-0.3
-0.35
-0.49
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
124.97
12.13
96.59
1.77
Operating profit
-0.22
0.01
-0.25
0.01
OPM
-93.28
0.34
-49.84
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.01
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.21
0.01
-0.24
0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.18
-22.51
-1.07
5.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
0.01
-0.23
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.21
0.01
-0.23
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-1,570.27
-106.17
-428.98
-100.12
NPM
-90.14
0.5
-46.88
0.46
