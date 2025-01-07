iifl-logo-icon 1
IMEC Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.08
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.24

2.9

0.51

15.49

yoy growth (%)

-91.7

469.45

-96.7

-53.48

Raw materials

0

-2.39

0

-14.84

As % of sales

0

82.17

0

95.78

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.15

-0.27

-0.36

As % of sales

68.3

5.34

53.24

2.36

Other costs

-0.3

-0.35

-0.49

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

124.97

12.13

96.59

1.77

Operating profit

-0.22

0.01

-0.25

0.01

OPM

-93.28

0.34

-49.84

0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.01

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.21

0.01

-0.24

0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.18

-22.51

-1.07

5.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

0.01

-0.23

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.21

0.01

-0.23

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-1,570.27

-106.17

-428.98

-100.12

NPM

-90.14

0.5

-46.88

0.46

