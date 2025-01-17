iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IMEC Services Ltd Key Ratios

79.73
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IMEC Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.08

-76.71

-44.92

-67.5

Op profit growth

-89.22

166.71

-39.7

-34.89

EBIT growth

-90.44

154.19

-36.02

-33.2

Net profit growth

-88.5

7.94

-15.53

-21.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-50.59

-290.81

-25.38

-23.18

EBIT margin

-46.16

-299.11

-27.39

-23.58

Net profit margin

-63.47

-341.94

-73.75

-48.08

RoCE

6.09

128.73

-57.31

-41.66

RoNW

0.65

7.02

9.84

22.79

RoA

2.09

36.79

-38.57

-21.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.56

-13.53

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.95

-13.92

-12.92

-15.24

Book value per share

-59.84

-58.28

-38.02

-25.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.78

-0.12

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.63

-0.12

-0.13

-0.17

P/B

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

-0.1

EV/EBIDTA

-56.81

-3.66

-9.12

-6.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.1

11.36

-0.12

-0.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.65

508.09

281.15

205.1

Inventory days

92.78

121.16

44.55

42.89

Creditor days

-177.81

-78.9

-91.18

-142.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.66

37.76

0.58

0.94

Net debt / equity

-0.67

-0.68

-0.97

-1.62

Net debt / op. profit

-32.73

-3.49

-8.6

-5.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.92

-47.97

-76.88

-102.34

Employee costs

-47.83

-33.6

-9.31

-6.52

Other costs

-89.83

-309.23

-39.18

-14.31

IMEC Services : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IMEC Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.