Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.08
-76.71
-44.92
-67.5
Op profit growth
-89.22
166.71
-39.7
-34.89
EBIT growth
-90.44
154.19
-36.02
-33.2
Net profit growth
-88.5
7.94
-15.53
-21.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-50.59
-290.81
-25.38
-23.18
EBIT margin
-46.16
-299.11
-27.39
-23.58
Net profit margin
-63.47
-341.94
-73.75
-48.08
RoCE
6.09
128.73
-57.31
-41.66
RoNW
0.65
7.02
9.84
22.79
RoA
2.09
36.79
-38.57
-21.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.56
-13.53
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.95
-13.92
-12.92
-15.24
Book value per share
-59.84
-58.28
-38.02
-25.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.78
-0.12
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.63
-0.12
-0.13
-0.17
P/B
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
-0.1
EV/EBIDTA
-56.81
-3.66
-9.12
-6.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.1
11.36
-0.12
-0.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.65
508.09
281.15
205.1
Inventory days
92.78
121.16
44.55
42.89
Creditor days
-177.81
-78.9
-91.18
-142.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.66
37.76
0.58
0.94
Net debt / equity
-0.67
-0.68
-0.97
-1.62
Net debt / op. profit
-32.73
-3.49
-8.6
-5.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.92
-47.97
-76.88
-102.34
Employee costs
-47.83
-33.6
-9.31
-6.52
Other costs
-89.83
-309.23
-39.18
-14.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.