IMEC Services Ltd Balance Sheet

73.67
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:57:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.9

50.01

50.01

50.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.26

-48.41

-48.47

-48.43

Net Worth

1.64

1.6

1.54

1.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.64

1.6

1.54

1.58

Fixed Assets

0.19

0.21

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.95

1.01

1.41

1.52

Inventories

0.5

2.8

0.52

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0.68

0.42

2.74

Debtor Days

4,142.91

Other Current Assets

1.61

2.23

1.65

1.41

Sundry Creditors

-0.79

-4.51

-1.04

-2.48

Creditor Days

3,749.79

Other Current Liabilities

-0.46

-0.19

-0.14

-0.15

Cash

0.49

0.39

0.13

0.06

Total Assets

1.63

1.61

1.54

1.58

