IMEC Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.9
50.01
50.01
50.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.26
-48.41
-48.47
-48.43
Net Worth
1.64
1.6
1.54
1.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.64
1.6
1.54
1.58
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.21
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.95
1.01
1.41
1.52
Inventories
0.5
2.8
0.52
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.68
0.42
2.74
Debtor Days
4,142.91
Other Current Assets
1.61
2.23
1.65
1.41
Sundry Creditors
-0.79
-4.51
-1.04
-2.48
Creditor Days
3,749.79
Other Current Liabilities
-0.46
-0.19
-0.14
-0.15
Cash
0.49
0.39
0.13
0.06
Total Assets
1.63
1.61
1.54
1.58
