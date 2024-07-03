IMEC Services Ltd Summary

IMEC Services Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Strips & Alloys Limited) (the Company), was incorporated in June, 1987. The Company changed its its name to the present in 1989. It was promoted by Ruchi Soya Industries, the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam and Others. The Company in 1991 had set up its manufacturing unit near Indore, Madhya Pradesh for Cold Rolled Steel Coils & Sheets. It had a complete complex with all the manufacturing facilities of different types & grades of Cold Rolled Steel with installed capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The Company is engaged in manufacturing the Cold Rolled Steel Coils and Sheets Matching. It is also manufacturing CR Coils- & Sheets are known for their close gauge tolerances, superior finish & perfect flatness, free of stretcher strains. Major grades manufactured are O, D, DD & EDD of non-aging, critical & super EDD CRCA, Automobile structural grades, TMBP, Galvanizing grade, Porcelain Enameling, Corrosion Resistance grade. It manufactures cold rolled steel coils and sheets of International Standards, in wide range; low carbon, mild steel CR products, in thickness ranging from 0.11 mm to 2.00 mm & up to a maximum width of 1000 mm.The companys products are among the raw materials used for galvanised plain / corrugated coils. It is used in the manufacture of automobile accessories and in consumer durables like refrigerators, cupboards, washing machines, etc. The company made a public issue in Apr.90 to part-finance the above projects. It has installed additional equipment for quality control facilities and line balancing. This is expected to improve production and add value.In March, 2011, the entire business including all assets and liabilities of the Company on a going concern basis was sold on a Slump Sale basis sale basis to RSAL Steel Private Limited (a subsidiary of Ruchi Strips And Alloys Limited). Accordingly, RSAL Steel Private Limited had took over the Steel Division (industrial undertaking) of the Company in March 2011. After the Demerger of its entire Steel Division, the Company was dealing only in the business of trading of various products including steel and agro commodities in 2013.From the second half of the financial year 2016-17, the Company has been generating its revenue by its new line of business activity i.e. Management and Consultancy in the field of engineering, information technology and technical. Hence, to resonate the identity and the nature of activity of the Company it decided to change the name of the Company from Ruchi Strips and Alloys Limited to IMEC Services Limited, which is undertaken as a part of corporate rebranding. Accordingly, upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the name of the Company was changed to IMEC Services Limited from October 4, 2018. Now, the main business activity of the Company is Management and Consultancy Services interalia - information technology, engineering and technical.