iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IMEC Services Ltd Board Meeting

78.17
(2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:17:00 AM

IMEC Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve IMEC Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve IMEC Services Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June , 2024 along with Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at Indore inter alia to consider and approve the following: i. Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2024; ii. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated May 30, 2024 1. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; and 2. Appointment of Mr. Adnan Kanchwala as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company designated as Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Change in contact details of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) for determining materiality of an event and information and making disclosure to stock exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023: 2. Appointment of Mr. Prakash Madhavrao Deshmukh as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company designated as Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. February 14, 2024 3. Approved and took note of resignation of Ms. Nidhi Arjariya from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer designated as Key Managerial Personnel with effect from closure of business hours on February 29, 2024. Change in KMP of the company We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has at its meeting held Today , Wednesday, February 14, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-audited standalone and consolidate financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Appointment of Mr. Prakash Madhavrao Deshmukh as CEO of the Company w.e.f. February 14, 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 took note of resignation of Ms. Nidhi Arjariya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. February 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

IMEC Services: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IMEC Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.