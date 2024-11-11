|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve IMEC Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve IMEC Services Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June , 2024 along with Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at Indore inter alia to consider and approve the following: i. Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2024; ii. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated May 30, 2024 1. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; and 2. Appointment of Mr. Adnan Kanchwala as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company designated as Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Change in contact details of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) for determining materiality of an event and information and making disclosure to stock exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023: 2. Appointment of Mr. Prakash Madhavrao Deshmukh as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company designated as Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. February 14, 2024 3. Approved and took note of resignation of Ms. Nidhi Arjariya from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer designated as Key Managerial Personnel with effect from closure of business hours on February 29, 2024. Change in KMP of the company We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has at its meeting held Today , Wednesday, February 14, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-audited standalone and consolidate financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Appointment of Mr. Prakash Madhavrao Deshmukh as CEO of the Company w.e.f. February 14, 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 took note of resignation of Ms. Nidhi Arjariya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. February 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
