|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Newspaper publication in respect of prior intimation of notice of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2023-24. In terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June , 2024 along with Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby submit the proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.