To the Members of INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. (“the company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in equity and Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.(hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by Companies Act, 2013 “the Act” in the manner so required, and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, asamended, (“Ind As” ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and total compressive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the facts and our professional judgment during the audit off inancial statements of the current period, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to communicate in our report:-

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Valuation of Inventories Our Audit Procedure: Finished goods inventory are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value. Considering the nature of nished goods consisting of Raw blocks, Granite slabs, Quartz Grains etc., which is dependent upon various market conditions and evaluating possible impact of quality, class, size and ageing, determination of the net realizable value for goods involves signi cant management judgement and therefore has been considered as a key audit matter. obtained an understanding of the determination of the net realizable values of Raw blocks, Granites slab, Quartz Grains etc. assessed and tested the reasonableness of the signi cant judgements applied by the management; evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the valuation of nished goods/work in progress and nished goods and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls; assess the reasonableness of the net realisable value considering the market condition and evaluating possible impact of quality, class, size and ageing that was estimated and considered by the management; compared the actual costs incurred to sale based on the latest sale transactions to assess the reasonableness of the cost to sale that was estimated and considered by the management; compared the cost of the nished goods with the estimated net realisable value and checked if the nished goods were recorded at net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realisable value; raw Material are valued at average cost that was estimated and considered by the management; tested the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone nancial statements in accordance with the applicable nancial reporting framework.

Revenue Recognition : Our Audit Procedure: Revenue is an important measure used to evaluate the performance of the Company. There is a risk that the revenue is presented for amounts higher than what has been actually generated by the Company. Assessing the design, implementation existence and operating effectiveness of internal control procedures implemented as well as test of details to ensure accurate processing of revenue transactions. Consequently, we considered revenue recognition to be a signi cant key audit matter. Inspecting underlying documentation for any book entries which were considered to be material on a sample basis. Inspecting the key terms and conditions of agreements with major customers on a sample basis to assess if there were any terms and conditions that may have affected the accounting treatment of the revenue recognition. The accuracy and completeness of revenue was veri ed through, cut-off test, analytical reviews and balance con rmation

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form

of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially in consistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information as identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, butis not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements canarise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional

skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion,forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report tothe related disclosures in the financial statements or,if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.Our conclusions are based onthe audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to ceaseto continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable under of the financial statements may be influences. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significantaudit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless lawor regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would be reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section(11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of theOrder, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge

and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and thestatement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of

the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024and taken on record by the Board of Directors,none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act, as amended.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - NIL

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were

any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 33 to the financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by Company during the year is

in accordance with section 123 of the act, as applicable

(b) The Board of Director of the company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which includes test check, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.