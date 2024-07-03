Summary

Inani Marbles and Industries Limited was established in 1984. The Company has witnessed a tremendous growth in volume and variety. Started in a small way, today it owns a large factory at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with a huge capacity and state of the art technology for Marble processing, capturing a large segment of the Marble market of India. To its credential, the Company has been one of the largest prouder of Green, White and Pink Marble slabs, Blocks and Tiles in India. It process these granites in various finishes including Flaming, Lapato, Sandblast, Shotblast, River-finish, honed etc. at the processing facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.Presently, the Company is engaged in mining, manufacturing of marble and sand stone. It also exports marble, sandstones granites, slates, limestones and stone handicrafts. It captured a large segment of the Indian Granite, Marble, Quartzite, Sand stone and Imported Marbles. Right from the commencement of its activities, the Company has been a reliable natural stone source filling for architects, contractors, builders and wholesalers. It also ensured complete control of the entire production process. Right from raw material sourcing to on-time delivery, the plant has an annual production capacity of 900,000 sq. mt.Their plants are well equipped with modern gang saws (Five in a single row), slab polisher, tiling plant and heavy lifting equipment which offers the finest quality marble directly from their sources. Standard sizes and finishes

