Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Share Price

25.2
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.85
  • Day's High25.85
  • 52 Wk High38.23
  • Prev. Close25.53
  • Day's Low25.2
  • 52 Wk Low 18
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E11.66
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value29.39
  • EPS2.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.87
  • Div. Yield0.16
No Records Found

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

25.85

Prev. Close

25.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

25.85

Day's Low

25.2

52 Week's High

38.23

52 Week's Low

18

Book Value

29.39

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.87

P/E

11.66

EPS

2.19

Divi. Yield

0.16

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.04

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.51%

Non-Promoter- 37.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.72

3.72

3.72

3.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.51

47.87

47.39

44.21

Net Worth

53.23

51.59

51.11

47.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.56

31.55

40.16

44.9

yoy growth (%)

91.94

-21.43

-10.56

-12.36

Raw materials

-24.25

-13.44

-14.06

-13.26

As % of sales

40.05

42.61

35.02

29.54

Employee costs

-3.6

-1.92

-1.86

-1.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.04

-0.46

0.46

2.47

Depreciation

-3.01

-2.58

-2.88

-2.73

Tax paid

-0.52

0.15

-0.06

-0.81

Working capital

8.01

0.74

1.38

0.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.94

-21.43

-10.56

-12.36

Op profit growth

193.01

-49.18

-34.1

-22.33

EBIT growth

239.77

-48.09

-45.49

-28.78

Net profit growth

-585.92

-177.33

-75.54

-35.15

No Record Found

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Suresh Kumar inani

Whole-time Director

Mahesh Kumar Inani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vandana Balmukund Gattani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mukesh Logad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhu Bala Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudhir Kumar Bhatnagar

Whole Time Director

Anuj Inani

Independent Director

Krishna Gopal Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Summary

Inani Marbles and Industries Limited was established in 1984. The Company has witnessed a tremendous growth in volume and variety. Started in a small way, today it owns a large factory at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with a huge capacity and state of the art technology for Marble processing, capturing a large segment of the Marble market of India. To its credential, the Company has been one of the largest prouder of Green, White and Pink Marble slabs, Blocks and Tiles in India. It process these granites in various finishes including Flaming, Lapato, Sandblast, Shotblast, River-finish, honed etc. at the processing facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.Presently, the Company is engaged in mining, manufacturing of marble and sand stone. It also exports marble, sandstones granites, slates, limestones and stone handicrafts. It captured a large segment of the Indian Granite, Marble, Quartzite, Sand stone and Imported Marbles. Right from the commencement of its activities, the Company has been a reliable natural stone source filling for architects, contractors, builders and wholesalers. It also ensured complete control of the entire production process. Right from raw material sourcing to on-time delivery, the plant has an annual production capacity of 900,000 sq. mt.Their plants are well equipped with modern gang saws (Five in a single row), slab polisher, tiling plant and heavy lifting equipment which offers the finest quality marble directly from their sources. Standard sizes and finishes
Company FAQs

What is the Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd is ₹46.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd is 11.66 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd is ₹18 and ₹38.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd?

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.98%, 3 Years at -1.24%, 1 Year at 18.74%, 6 Month at -26.38%, 3 Month at -13.75% and 1 Month at 2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.49 %

