Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹25.85
Prev. Close₹25.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹25.85
Day's Low₹25.2
52 Week's High₹38.23
52 Week's Low₹18
Book Value₹29.39
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.87
P/E11.66
EPS2.19
Divi. Yield0.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.72
3.72
3.72
3.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.51
47.87
47.39
44.21
Net Worth
53.23
51.59
51.11
47.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.56
31.55
40.16
44.9
yoy growth (%)
91.94
-21.43
-10.56
-12.36
Raw materials
-24.25
-13.44
-14.06
-13.26
As % of sales
40.05
42.61
35.02
29.54
Employee costs
-3.6
-1.92
-1.86
-1.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.04
-0.46
0.46
2.47
Depreciation
-3.01
-2.58
-2.88
-2.73
Tax paid
-0.52
0.15
-0.06
-0.81
Working capital
8.01
0.74
1.38
0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.94
-21.43
-10.56
-12.36
Op profit growth
193.01
-49.18
-34.1
-22.33
EBIT growth
239.77
-48.09
-45.49
-28.78
Net profit growth
-585.92
-177.33
-75.54
-35.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Suresh Kumar inani
Whole-time Director
Mahesh Kumar Inani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vandana Balmukund Gattani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mukesh Logad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhu Bala Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudhir Kumar Bhatnagar
Whole Time Director
Anuj Inani
Independent Director
Krishna Gopal Vyas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd
Summary
Inani Marbles and Industries Limited was established in 1984. The Company has witnessed a tremendous growth in volume and variety. Started in a small way, today it owns a large factory at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with a huge capacity and state of the art technology for Marble processing, capturing a large segment of the Marble market of India. To its credential, the Company has been one of the largest prouder of Green, White and Pink Marble slabs, Blocks and Tiles in India. It process these granites in various finishes including Flaming, Lapato, Sandblast, Shotblast, River-finish, honed etc. at the processing facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.Presently, the Company is engaged in mining, manufacturing of marble and sand stone. It also exports marble, sandstones granites, slates, limestones and stone handicrafts. It captured a large segment of the Indian Granite, Marble, Quartzite, Sand stone and Imported Marbles. Right from the commencement of its activities, the Company has been a reliable natural stone source filling for architects, contractors, builders and wholesalers. It also ensured complete control of the entire production process. Right from raw material sourcing to on-time delivery, the plant has an annual production capacity of 900,000 sq. mt.Their plants are well equipped with modern gang saws (Five in a single row), slab polisher, tiling plant and heavy lifting equipment which offers the finest quality marble directly from their sources. Standard sizes and finishes
Read More
The Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd is ₹46.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd is 11.66 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd is ₹18 and ₹38.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.98%, 3 Years at -1.24%, 1 Year at 18.74%, 6 Month at -26.38%, 3 Month at -13.75% and 1 Month at 2.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.