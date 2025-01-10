Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.72
3.72
3.72
3.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.51
47.87
47.39
44.21
Net Worth
53.23
51.59
51.11
47.93
Minority Interest
Debt
23.3
28.61
28.98
29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.41
2.15
1.96
1.53
Total Liabilities
78.94
82.35
82.05
78.46
Fixed Assets
29.67
33.44
36.2
31.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.71
0.49
0.18
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
47.37
48.27
45.58
46.29
Inventories
25.17
25.82
31.38
30.73
Inventory Days
185.19
Sundry Debtors
19.11
20.35
21.48
18.6
Debtor Days
112.09
Other Current Assets
12.31
13.53
14.36
14.35
Sundry Creditors
-6.49
-7.89
-17.96
-15.44
Creditor Days
93.04
Other Current Liabilities
-2.73
-3.54
-3.68
-1.95
Cash
0.21
0.14
0.09
0.48
Total Assets
78.96
82.34
82.05
78.45
