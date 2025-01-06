iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.82
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Inani Marbles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.04

-0.46

0.46

2.47

Depreciation

-3.01

-2.58

-2.88

-2.73

Tax paid

-0.52

0.15

-0.06

-0.81

Working capital

8.01

0.74

1.38

0.59

Other operating items

Operating

6.51

-2.15

-1.08

-0.49

Capital expenditure

-0.24

9.9

-2.16

-0.07

Free cash flow

6.27

7.74

-3.24

-0.57

Equity raised

82.86

79.34

77.98

75.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.31

11.75

6.43

5.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0.06

0.32

Net in cash

92.45

98.83

81.22

80.08

Inani Marbles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.