Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.04
-0.46
0.46
2.47
Depreciation
-3.01
-2.58
-2.88
-2.73
Tax paid
-0.52
0.15
-0.06
-0.81
Working capital
8.01
0.74
1.38
0.59
Other operating items
Operating
6.51
-2.15
-1.08
-0.49
Capital expenditure
-0.24
9.9
-2.16
-0.07
Free cash flow
6.27
7.74
-3.24
-0.57
Equity raised
82.86
79.34
77.98
75.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.31
11.75
6.43
5.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0.06
0.32
Net in cash
92.45
98.83
81.22
80.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.