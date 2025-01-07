iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.8
(-1.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.56

31.55

40.16

44.9

yoy growth (%)

91.94

-21.43

-10.56

-12.36

Raw materials

-24.25

-13.44

-14.06

-13.26

As % of sales

40.05

42.61

35.02

29.54

Employee costs

-3.6

-1.92

-1.86

-1.72

As % of sales

5.94

6.09

4.64

3.83

Other costs

-25.88

-13.85

-19.64

-22.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.73

43.91

48.92

51.13

Operating profit

6.82

2.32

4.58

6.95

OPM

11.26

7.37

11.41

15.48

Depreciation

-3.01

-2.58

-2.88

-2.73

Interest expense

-2.38

-1.77

-2.04

-2.13

Other income

0.62

1.56

0.81

0.39

Profit before tax

2.04

-0.46

0.46

2.47

Taxes

-0.52

0.15

-0.06

-0.81

Tax rate

-25.79

-33.24

-13.86

-33.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.52

-0.31

0.4

1.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.52

-0.31

0.4

1.65

yoy growth (%)

-585.92

-177.33

-75.54

-35.15

NPM

2.51

-0.99

1

3.68

Inani Marbles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.