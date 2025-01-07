Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.56
31.55
40.16
44.9
yoy growth (%)
91.94
-21.43
-10.56
-12.36
Raw materials
-24.25
-13.44
-14.06
-13.26
As % of sales
40.05
42.61
35.02
29.54
Employee costs
-3.6
-1.92
-1.86
-1.72
As % of sales
5.94
6.09
4.64
3.83
Other costs
-25.88
-13.85
-19.64
-22.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.73
43.91
48.92
51.13
Operating profit
6.82
2.32
4.58
6.95
OPM
11.26
7.37
11.41
15.48
Depreciation
-3.01
-2.58
-2.88
-2.73
Interest expense
-2.38
-1.77
-2.04
-2.13
Other income
0.62
1.56
0.81
0.39
Profit before tax
2.04
-0.46
0.46
2.47
Taxes
-0.52
0.15
-0.06
-0.81
Tax rate
-25.79
-33.24
-13.86
-33.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.52
-0.31
0.4
1.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.52
-0.31
0.4
1.65
yoy growth (%)
-585.92
-177.33
-75.54
-35.15
NPM
2.51
-0.99
1
3.68
