Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Consider Appointment of Mr. Krishna Gopal Vyas as Non-executive -Independent Director of the Company. (ii) To consider and approve notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). (iii) Other business as per the agenda of the board meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Appoitment of additional Indpendent Director Mr.Vinod K Rana (DIN: 08160972)and Ms Khyati Shah (DIN:09430457) Appointment of Mr. Krishna Gopal Vyas as an Independent Director of the Company & Re-constitution of various committees (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii)Consider Appointment of Independent director/ Non-executive director of the Company. (iii) Consider and approve re-appointment of Capt. Suresh Kumar Inani as Managing director of the Company. (iv) Consideration and approval of Material Related Party Transactions. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024