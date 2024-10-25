iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

24.2
(2.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inani Marbles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Consider Appointment of Mr. Krishna Gopal Vyas as Non-executive -Independent Director of the Company. (ii) To consider and approve notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). (iii) Other business as per the agenda of the board meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Appoitment of additional Indpendent Director Mr.Vinod K Rana (DIN: 08160972)and Ms Khyati Shah (DIN:09430457) Appointment of Mr. Krishna Gopal Vyas as an Independent Director of the Company & Re-constitution of various committees (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii)Consider Appointment of Independent director/ Non-executive director of the Company. (iii) Consider and approve re-appointment of Capt. Suresh Kumar Inani as Managing director of the Company. (iv) Consideration and approval of Material Related Party Transactions. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Inani Marbles: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.