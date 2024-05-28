To,

The Member of Inani Securities Limited.

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion:

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Inani Securities Limited (the Company") whic comprise the Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Oth Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year the ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies ar other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesa financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 in the manner so require and given a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under sectic 133 of the Act (Ind-As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs the Company as at March 31 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and i cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SA specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards a further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of o report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute Charted Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of th Financial Statements under the provision of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled o other ethical responsibilities in accordance with their requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We belie\ that audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financi statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in o audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of o audit of the financial statements as a whole, and forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to the key audit matt to be communicated in our report.

Description of key Audit Matters

The Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition Our procedures included the following: The Company recognizes revenue from Services when control over the Services has been transferred to the client based on the specific terms and conditions of the service contracts entered into with respective clients. • Assessed the appropriateness of the policies in respect of revenue recognition by comparing with applicable accounting standards. We have identified Revenue Recognition as a key audit matter as revenue is a key performance indicator. Also, there is a presumed fraud risk of revenue being overstated through manipulation on the timing of transfer of control arising from pressure to achieve performance targets as well as meeting external expectations. • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys general Information controls. • Performed substantive procedures including testing of recognition of revenue in the appropriate period by selecting statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded during and at the end of financial year. • Examined the underlying documents, which included service invoices/contracts and dispatch/shipping documents for the selected transactions. • Assessed the manual journals posted in the revenue ledger to identify any unusual items.

Information Other than the financial statement and Auditors Report Thereon.

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability report, Corporate Governance and shareholders information and Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course in audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in the regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the financial statements:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matter stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, section and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on, the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatements of financial statements whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide the basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting, a material misstatement resulting from Fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentation, or the override of the internal control.

• Obtain an understating of internal financial controls relevant to audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimate and related disclosures made by management and the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainly exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statement that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and quantitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Financial Statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among matter, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matter that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matter communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances; we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A a statement on the matter specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

(A)As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of audit of our audit of the aforesaid Financial Statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have kept by Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31st 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31st 2024 from being appointed as director in terms of Section 164(2) of Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company"s internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors" Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the act

B) With respect to the other matters, to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position

in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall,

• Whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner

whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ( Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether,

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

c). Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (i) and iv (ii)of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note number 36 to the Financial Statement, No Dividends on equity shares were declared/ proposed and paid by the Company during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31st 2024 which has feature of recording audit trial (edit Log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trial feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from April 1st 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 1st 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statement of Inani Securities limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" section of our report To the members of the Company on the Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024,)

We State that:

To the best of our information and according to the explanation provided to us by the Company and the books Of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of our audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

Of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program 1. Of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of -use assets all Property, plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program 2. Certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company as on March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Provisions of clauses 3(iii) (a) to 3

(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act). In respects of the investment made by Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies At, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (VI) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a.)The Company does not have liability in respect of Services Tax, Duty of Excise, Sales Tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, there statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Service Tax ("GST ).

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident Fund, Employees" State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amount payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31st 2024 for a period of more than Six Months from the date they became payable. b.)According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no material dues relating to Income Tax/ Goods and Service Tax/ Duty of Customs / Cess, which have not been deposited on account of disputes with the related authorities.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income In the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statement of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or joint venture as defined under the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture as defined under the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. According, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rules 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and accordingly to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related partied are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedure, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(a) and 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, noting has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date and when they fall due within a period of one year from balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statement of Inani Securities Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph A(f) under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our Report of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause

(i) of Sub- Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Inani Securities Limited (the company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company"s management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial controls over Financials statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company"s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company"s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transaction and dispositions of the assets of the company:

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company: and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial statements

Because of the Internal limitations of internal financial control over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with references to financial statement and such internal financial controls were operating effectively at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to Financial statement established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note).