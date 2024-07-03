SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹30.8
Prev. Close₹30.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹30.8
Day's Low₹30.5
52 Week's High₹42
52 Week's Low₹20.5
Book Value₹41.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.91
P/E9.63
EPS3.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.72
4.72
4.72
4.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.3
12.98
12.53
12.14
Net Worth
19.02
17.7
17.25
16.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.79
-2.42
3
1.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Lakshmikanth Inani
Whole-time Director
Vishnukanth Inani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anand Rameshchandra Chandak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Yadav
Independent Director
K N Prasad
Independent Director
Prachi Sachin Chandak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inani Securities Ltd
Summary
Inani Group, having presence in Hyderabad for more than 14 decades, as indigenous bankers to the estate of erstwhile Princely States of Nizam, slowly ventured in commodities trading in Cotton, oil etc., and set up Cotton Ginning factories in state of A.P. The business was expanded by entering into distributorships of FMCG products and textiles. The Group entered in stockbroking by acquiring a membership card at Hyderabad Stock Exchanges (HSE) in 1984.Inani Securities Limited, incorporated in May, 1994, went public in year 1996 and got listed at Hyderabad Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. ISL has evolved one of the paramount Stock Broking & Financial Services Firm in India. The Company is one of the oldest and reliable players in the Indian Financial service space. It has presence in the States of Telangana and Maharashtra. The Company commenced its operations as an independent provider of information analysis and research covering Indian businesses, financial markets and economy to institutional clients. Over a period, it expanded service offerings in financial services providing equity/ currency in NSE/ BSE and MCX-SX, Depository Participant Services, Portfolio Management Services and Distribution of Mutual Funds and Bonds etc.The Company is a member of both premier stock Exchanges of country viz., NSE (in all the segments: Cash, F&O, Currency Futures & Interest Rate Futures) besides at BSE. To maintain synergy in business, it became Depository Participant also, with
Read More
The Inani Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inani Securities Ltd is ₹13.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inani Securities Ltd is 9.63 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inani Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inani Securities Ltd is ₹20.5 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inani Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.12%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at -7.76%, 6 Month at -7.09%, 3 Month at 3.61% and 1 Month at 10.66%.
