Inani Securities Ltd Share Price

30.5
(0.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.8
  • Day's High30.8
  • 52 Wk High42
  • Prev. Close30.42
  • Day's Low30.5
  • 52 Wk Low 20.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E9.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.81
  • EPS3.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Inani Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Inani Securities Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Inani Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Inani Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.32%

Non-Promoter- 42.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Inani Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.72

4.72

4.72

4.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.3

12.98

12.53

12.14

Net Worth

19.02

17.7

17.25

16.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.79

-2.42

3

1.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Inani Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inani Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Lakshmikanth Inani

Whole-time Director

Vishnukanth Inani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anand Rameshchandra Chandak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Yadav

Independent Director

K N Prasad

Independent Director

Prachi Sachin Chandak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inani Securities Ltd

Summary

Inani Group, having presence in Hyderabad for more than 14 decades, as indigenous bankers to the estate of erstwhile Princely States of Nizam, slowly ventured in commodities trading in Cotton, oil etc., and set up Cotton Ginning factories in state of A.P. The business was expanded by entering into distributorships of FMCG products and textiles. The Group entered in stockbroking by acquiring a membership card at Hyderabad Stock Exchanges (HSE) in 1984.Inani Securities Limited, incorporated in May, 1994, went public in year 1996 and got listed at Hyderabad Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. ISL has evolved one of the paramount Stock Broking & Financial Services Firm in India. The Company is one of the oldest and reliable players in the Indian Financial service space. It has presence in the States of Telangana and Maharashtra. The Company commenced its operations as an independent provider of information analysis and research covering Indian businesses, financial markets and economy to institutional clients. Over a period, it expanded service offerings in financial services providing equity/ currency in NSE/ BSE and MCX-SX, Depository Participant Services, Portfolio Management Services and Distribution of Mutual Funds and Bonds etc.The Company is a member of both premier stock Exchanges of country viz., NSE (in all the segments: Cash, F&O, Currency Futures & Interest Rate Futures) besides at BSE. To maintain synergy in business, it became Depository Participant also, with
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inani Securities Ltd share price today?

The Inani Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inani Securities Ltd is ₹13.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inani Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inani Securities Ltd is 9.63 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inani Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inani Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inani Securities Ltd is ₹20.5 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inani Securities Ltd?

Inani Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.12%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at -7.76%, 6 Month at -7.09%, 3 Month at 3.61% and 1 Month at 10.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inani Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inani Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.68 %

