Inani Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.72
4.72
4.72
4.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.3
12.98
12.53
12.14
Net Worth
19.02
17.7
17.25
16.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0.22
0.21
0.59
1.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.24
17.91
17.84
17.93
Fixed Assets
7.52
5.5
5.64
5.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.47
1.47
1.47
1.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.68
4.12
1.53
2.67
Inventories
0.18
0.06
0.06
0.06
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.36
2.23
2.85
2.37
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.61
5.81
4.87
3.4
Sundry Creditors
-7.2
-3.46
-5.82
-2.77
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.27
-0.52
-0.43
-0.39
Cash
8.58
5.73
8.11
7.9
Total Assets
19.25
16.82
16.75
17.93
