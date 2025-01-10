iifl-logo-icon 1
Inani Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

29
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.72

4.72

4.72

4.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.3

12.98

12.53

12.14

Net Worth

19.02

17.7

17.25

16.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0.22

0.21

0.59

1.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.24

17.91

17.84

17.93

Fixed Assets

7.52

5.5

5.64

5.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.47

1.47

1.47

1.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.68

4.12

1.53

2.67

Inventories

0.18

0.06

0.06

0.06

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.36

2.23

2.85

2.37

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.61

5.81

4.87

3.4

Sundry Creditors

-7.2

-3.46

-5.82

-2.77

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.27

-0.52

-0.43

-0.39

Cash

8.58

5.73

8.11

7.9

Total Assets

19.25

16.82

16.75

17.93

