Inani Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.5
(0.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Securities Ltd

Inani Securities FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.79

-2.42

3

1.49

Other operating items

Operating

-0.79

-2.42

3

1.49

Capital expenditure

1.66

2.39

0

0.02

Free cash flow

0.86

-0.03

3

1.51

Equity raised

23.88

23.04

21.77

19.9

Investing

0

0

0

-0.9

Financing

1.22

3.38

2.36

-0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.96

26.39

27.13

20.42

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Securities Ltd

