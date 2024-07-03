Inani Securities Ltd Summary

Inani Group, having presence in Hyderabad for more than 14 decades, as indigenous bankers to the estate of erstwhile Princely States of Nizam, slowly ventured in commodities trading in Cotton, oil etc., and set up Cotton Ginning factories in state of A.P. The business was expanded by entering into distributorships of FMCG products and textiles. The Group entered in stockbroking by acquiring a membership card at Hyderabad Stock Exchanges (HSE) in 1984.Inani Securities Limited, incorporated in May, 1994, went public in year 1996 and got listed at Hyderabad Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. ISL has evolved one of the paramount Stock Broking & Financial Services Firm in India. The Company is one of the oldest and reliable players in the Indian Financial service space. It has presence in the States of Telangana and Maharashtra. The Company commenced its operations as an independent provider of information analysis and research covering Indian businesses, financial markets and economy to institutional clients. Over a period, it expanded service offerings in financial services providing equity/ currency in NSE/ BSE and MCX-SX, Depository Participant Services, Portfolio Management Services and Distribution of Mutual Funds and Bonds etc.The Company is a member of both premier stock Exchanges of country viz., NSE (in all the segments: Cash, F&O, Currency Futures & Interest Rate Futures) besides at BSE. To maintain synergy in business, it became Depository Participant also, with CDSL. The Group ventured into commodity broking by becoming a member of MCX, through its Group Company.The Company offers a wide range of wealth generation solutions to individuals and institutions based on creative value-investing ideas. Its strength lies in its customer-centric approach and a firm commitment to make money for you. E-trading or Online Net Trading is that part of e-Commerce which specializes in providing financial services Online i.e. trading in equity, derivatives and other instruments; commodities etc. All investors including Resident as well as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can open an account with BSEwebx. Individuals as well as Non- Individual entities like Sole Proprietary, Partnership, corporate, firms, etc can also open a trading account. A depository holds securities like shares, debentures, bonds, Government Securities, units etc. of investors in electronic form. Besides holding securities, a depository also provides services related to transactions in securities. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) promoted by BSE and other Govt. institutions works to support the investors and brokers in the capital market of the country.