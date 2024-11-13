iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
INANI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for as per Regulation 29 (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 Inani Securities Limited 2nd Quarter ended Un-audited financial result 30092024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
INANI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Board Of Director of the company at shorter notice In terms of the referred regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has its meeting held today 18.10.2024 considered and approved the following items 1. To considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Prachi Sachin Chandak as Independent Director of the Company. 2.To considered and approved appointment of Mr. Nagendra Prasad Kasturi as Independent Director of the Company. and Approved & considered the resignation of Mrs. RAMA KABRA (DIN:06843396) and Mr. DHANRAJ SONI (DIN NO: 01859486). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INANI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
INANI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inani Securities Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 together with relevant segment reporting. Read less. Approved audited annual financial results of the company for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
INANI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INANI SECURITIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

