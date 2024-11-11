|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|in terms of the referred regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has its meeting held today 18.10.2024 considered and approved the following items 1. To considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Prachi Sachin Chandak as Independent Director of the Company. 2.To considered and approved appointment of Mr. Nagendra Prasad Kasturi as Independent Director of the Company. and Approved & considered the resignation of Mrs. RAMA KABRA (DIN:06843396) and Mr. DHANRAJ SONI (DIN NO: 01859486). Read less.. INANI SECURITIES LIMITED EGM OUTCOME 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|EGM
|7 Oct 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|EGM 29/10/2024 Cancellation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 29/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
