in terms of the referred regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has its meeting held today 18.10.2024 considered and approved the following items 1. To considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Prachi Sachin Chandak as Independent Director of the Company. 2.To considered and approved appointment of Mr. Nagendra Prasad Kasturi as Independent Director of the Company. and Approved & considered the resignation of Mrs. RAMA KABRA (DIN:06843396) and Mr. DHANRAJ SONI (DIN NO: 01859486). INANI SECURITIES LIMITED EGM OUTCOME 11.11.2024