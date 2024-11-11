iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inani Securities Ltd EGM

30.29
(4.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inani Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Oct 202411 Nov 2024
in terms of the referred regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has its meeting held today 18.10.2024 considered and approved the following items 1. To considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Prachi Sachin Chandak as Independent Director of the Company. 2.To considered and approved appointment of Mr. Nagendra Prasad Kasturi as Independent Director of the Company. and Approved & considered the resignation of Mrs. RAMA KABRA (DIN:06843396) and Mr. DHANRAJ SONI (DIN NO: 01859486). Read less.. INANI SECURITIES LIMITED EGM OUTCOME 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
EGM7 Oct 202429 Oct 2024
EGM 29/10/2024 Cancellation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 29/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

Inani Securities: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inani Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.