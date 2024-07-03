Incap Ltd Summary

Incap Limited was incorporated in May, 1990. The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2000 accredition is managed by professionally qualified personnel. The Company has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic & electrical products to domestic and global industry since incorporation from 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of aluminium electrolytic capacitors. The plant is housed in 2.5 acres of land with clean and green atmosphere. It also ensures that the process followed and waste disposable actions are environmental friendly. Machinery which are imported from Japan and Taiwan are maintained with meticulous care to ensure improved productivity of quality products. The performance of the machine is closely monitored by the team responsible for Maintenance and Production by analysing the percentage yield on weekly basis and making further improvements in the yield by going for innovative techniques. The Company had installed capacity of 100 million pcs per annum and was established with technical and financial collaboration from Lelon Electronics Corporation.The operators are provided with uniform and it is made compulsory to use chlorine free gloves while handling the products till it is hermetically sealed. The Company has provided Air curtains at the entry to the plant to keep a barrier from outside atmosphere and also to prevent dust coming inside the plant.The Company set up a unit for manufacture of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) of different sizes. It established a project for the manufacturing of AECs of various grades and sizes with installed capacity of 110 million pieces per annum costing Rs.12 Crores. The project was setup at Nidamanur near Vijayawada, in Andhra Pradesh. The machinery installed being latest, fully automatic developed versions met the stringent specifications and requirements of professional grade applications also. Mainly, the aluminium foils were imported from Japan, Italy and other raw materials from Taiwan. The erstwhile wholly Owned Subsidiary i.e. Incap Insulators Private Limited merged with the Company and the merger was given effect from April 01, 2010.