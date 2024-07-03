SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹101
Prev. Close₹103.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹108.3
Day's Low₹98.75
52 Week's High₹122.79
52 Week's Low₹46.23
Book Value₹32.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.3
P/E65.76
EPS1.58
Divi. Yield0.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.13
5.13
5.13
5.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.94
10.84
10.69
10.35
Net Worth
16.07
15.97
15.82
15.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.9
38.32
28.36
28.57
yoy growth (%)
-45.44
35.1
-0.7
-4.96
Raw materials
-10.16
-10.38
-15.1
-15.39
As % of sales
48.61
27.1
53.23
53.89
Employee costs
-1.76
-1.97
-1.72
-1.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
0.59
3.89
3.55
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.45
-0.36
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.15
-1.04
-1.19
Working capital
6.02
-4.83
2.23
0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.44
35.1
-0.7
-4.96
Op profit growth
-88.47
-80.26
-13.77
27.28
EBIT growth
-25.16
-72.71
1.55
31.13
Net profit growth
32.99
-84.56
20.85
53.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
13.65
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
13.65
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
C Bhagavantha Rao
Managing Director
C Neelima
Non Executive Director
P Ram Rao
Non Executive Director
P Himabindu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anni Ramesh
Independent Director
C.Rakesh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Incap Ltd
Summary
Incap Limited was incorporated in May, 1990. The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2000 accredition is managed by professionally qualified personnel. The Company has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic & electrical products to domestic and global industry since incorporation from 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of aluminium electrolytic capacitors. The plant is housed in 2.5 acres of land with clean and green atmosphere. It also ensures that the process followed and waste disposable actions are environmental friendly. Machinery which are imported from Japan and Taiwan are maintained with meticulous care to ensure improved productivity of quality products. The performance of the machine is closely monitored by the team responsible for Maintenance and Production by analysing the percentage yield on weekly basis and making further improvements in the yield by going for innovative techniques. The Company had installed capacity of 100 million pcs per annum and was established with technical and financial collaboration from Lelon Electronics Corporation.The operators are provided with uniform and it is made compulsory to use chlorine free gloves while handling the products till it is hermetically sealed. The Company has provided Air curtains at the entry to the plant to keep a barrier from outside atmosphere and also to prevent dust coming inside the plant.The Company set up a unit for manufacture of Aluminum Electrolytic Cap
The Incap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Incap Ltd is ₹51.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Incap Ltd is 65.76 and 3.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Incap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Incap Ltd is ₹46.23 and ₹122.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Incap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.03%, 3 Years at 13.35%, 1 Year at 114.23%, 6 Month at 77.58%, 3 Month at 40.10% and 1 Month at 25.12%.
