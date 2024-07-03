iifl-logo-icon 1
Incap Ltd Share Price

100
(-3.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101
  • Day's High108.3
  • 52 Wk High122.79
  • Prev. Close103.9
  • Day's Low98.75
  • 52 Wk Low 46.23
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E65.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.65
  • EPS1.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.3
  • Div. Yield0.96
No Records Found

Incap Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

101

Prev. Close

103.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

108.3

Day's Low

98.75

52 Week's High

122.79

52 Week's Low

46.23

Book Value

32.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.3

P/E

65.76

EPS

1.58

Divi. Yield

0.96

Incap Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Incap Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Incap Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Incap Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.13

5.13

5.13

5.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.94

10.84

10.69

10.35

Net Worth

16.07

15.97

15.82

15.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.9

38.32

28.36

28.57

yoy growth (%)

-45.44

35.1

-0.7

-4.96

Raw materials

-10.16

-10.38

-15.1

-15.39

As % of sales

48.61

27.1

53.23

53.89

Employee costs

-1.76

-1.97

-1.72

-1.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.68

0.59

3.89

3.55

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.45

-0.36

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.15

-1.04

-1.19

Working capital

6.02

-4.83

2.23

0.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.44

35.1

-0.7

-4.96

Op profit growth

-88.47

-80.26

-13.77

27.28

EBIT growth

-25.16

-72.71

1.55

31.13

Net profit growth

32.99

-84.56

20.85

53.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010

Gross Sales

13.65

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

13.65

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.5

Incap Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Incap Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

C Bhagavantha Rao

Managing Director

C Neelima

Non Executive Director

P Ram Rao

Non Executive Director

P Himabindu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anni Ramesh

Independent Director

C.Rakesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Incap Ltd

Summary

Incap Limited was incorporated in May, 1990. The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2000 accredition is managed by professionally qualified personnel. The Company has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic & electrical products to domestic and global industry since incorporation from 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of aluminium electrolytic capacitors. The plant is housed in 2.5 acres of land with clean and green atmosphere. It also ensures that the process followed and waste disposable actions are environmental friendly. Machinery which are imported from Japan and Taiwan are maintained with meticulous care to ensure improved productivity of quality products. The performance of the machine is closely monitored by the team responsible for Maintenance and Production by analysing the percentage yield on weekly basis and making further improvements in the yield by going for innovative techniques. The Company had installed capacity of 100 million pcs per annum and was established with technical and financial collaboration from Lelon Electronics Corporation.The operators are provided with uniform and it is made compulsory to use chlorine free gloves while handling the products till it is hermetically sealed. The Company has provided Air curtains at the entry to the plant to keep a barrier from outside atmosphere and also to prevent dust coming inside the plant.The Company set up a unit for manufacture of Aluminum Electrolytic Cap
Company FAQs

What is the Incap Ltd share price today?

The Incap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100 today.

What is the Market Cap of Incap Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Incap Ltd is ₹51.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Incap Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Incap Ltd is 65.76 and 3.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Incap Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Incap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Incap Ltd is ₹46.23 and ₹122.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Incap Ltd?

Incap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.03%, 3 Years at 13.35%, 1 Year at 114.23%, 6 Month at 77.58%, 3 Month at 40.10% and 1 Month at 25.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Incap Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Incap Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.09 %

