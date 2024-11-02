iifl-logo-icon 1
Incap Ltd Board Meeting

Incap CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
INCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors Meeting of the company will be held on November 2 2024 inter alia consider approve and ta We are herewith enclosing the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 02/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
INCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors Meeting of the Company will be held on July 31 2024 inter-alia consider approve and take on records the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended on 30.06.2024 for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202410 May 2024
INCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors Meeting of the company will be held on May 25 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company, Statement of Assets & Liabilities as per provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024. 3. Auditor Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR(Regulations), 2015. 4. Declaration pursuant to SEBIcircular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016. 5. Board has recommended dividend @ 10% on face value, subject to approval of shareholders. 6. Board proposed to conduct AGM on 28th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Revised outcome - Audited Results with Audit Report in SEBI format (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
INCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors meeting of the Company will be held on February 5 2024 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

