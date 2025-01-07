Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.9
38.32
28.36
28.57
yoy growth (%)
-45.44
35.1
-0.7
-4.96
Raw materials
-10.16
-10.38
-15.1
-15.39
As % of sales
48.61
27.1
53.23
53.89
Employee costs
-1.76
-1.97
-1.72
-1.54
As % of sales
8.46
5.14
6.09
5.39
Other costs
-8.89
-25.3
-8.19
-7.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.55
66.02
28.87
27.13
Operating profit
0.07
0.66
3.34
3.88
OPM
0.36
1.72
11.79
13.58
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.45
-0.36
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.5
-0.13
-0.41
Other income
1.21
0.89
1.05
0.38
Profit before tax
0.68
0.59
3.89
3.55
Taxes
-0.09
-0.15
-1.04
-1.19
Tax rate
-14.24
-26.51
-26.83
-33.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.58
0.43
2.84
2.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.58
0.43
2.84
2.35
yoy growth (%)
32.99
-84.56
20.85
53.59
NPM
2.79
1.14
10.04
8.25
