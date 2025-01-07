iifl-logo-icon 1
Incap Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

101.95
(3.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.9

38.32

28.36

28.57

yoy growth (%)

-45.44

35.1

-0.7

-4.96

Raw materials

-10.16

-10.38

-15.1

-15.39

As % of sales

48.61

27.1

53.23

53.89

Employee costs

-1.76

-1.97

-1.72

-1.54

As % of sales

8.46

5.14

6.09

5.39

Other costs

-8.89

-25.3

-8.19

-7.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.55

66.02

28.87

27.13

Operating profit

0.07

0.66

3.34

3.88

OPM

0.36

1.72

11.79

13.58

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.45

-0.36

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.5

-0.13

-0.41

Other income

1.21

0.89

1.05

0.38

Profit before tax

0.68

0.59

3.89

3.55

Taxes

-0.09

-0.15

-1.04

-1.19

Tax rate

-14.24

-26.51

-26.83

-33.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.58

0.43

2.84

2.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.58

0.43

2.84

2.35

yoy growth (%)

32.99

-84.56

20.85

53.59

NPM

2.79

1.14

10.04

8.25

