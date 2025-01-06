Incap Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
0.59
3.89
3.55
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.45
-0.36
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.15
-1.04
-1.19
Working capital
6.02
-4.83
2.23
0.36
Other operating items
Operating
6.13
-4.84
4.7
2.41
Capital expenditure
-1.63
1.07
0.56
-1.7
Free cash flow
4.5
-3.77
5.26
0.71
Equity raised
19.98
19.43
14.73
11.25
Investing
0
2
0
0
Financing
2.51
1.09
0.46
-1.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0.51
0.51
Net in cash
26.99
18.74
20.97
11.46
