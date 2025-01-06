iifl-logo-icon 1
Incap Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Incap FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.68

0.59

3.89

3.55

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.45

-0.36

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.15

-1.04

-1.19

Working capital

6.02

-4.83

2.23

0.36

Other operating items

Operating

6.13

-4.84

4.7

2.41

Capital expenditure

-1.63

1.07

0.56

-1.7

Free cash flow

4.5

-3.77

5.26

0.71

Equity raised

19.98

19.43

14.73

11.25

Investing

0

2

0

0

Financing

2.51

1.09

0.46

-1.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0.51

0.51

Net in cash

26.99

18.74

20.97

11.46

