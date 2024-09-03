iifl-logo-icon 1
Inceptum Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in Union Territory of Delhi as Angels Enterprises Private Limited on 19 December, 1990 vide Certificate of Incorporation issue by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Angels Enterprises Limited dated 23 January, 1995 and thereafter, the name was changed to Inceptum Enterprises Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 28, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.It is classified as Non-government Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company operates in agro product segment, within domestic market only.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.