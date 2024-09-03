Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹10.5
Prev. Close₹10
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.5
Day's Low₹9.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.11
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.7
-2.65
-2.56
-2.46
Net Worth
1.41
1.46
1.55
1.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.9
1.73
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-48.17
59.29
Raw materials
0
0
-0.75
-1.46
As % of sales
0
0
83.96
84.48
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.09
-0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.06
1.01
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-48.17
59.29
Op profit growth
-54.57
380.64
-154.96
22.92
EBIT growth
-54.65
509.08
-145.05
29.62
Net profit growth
-54.76
251.7
-214.6
27.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gambheer Singh
Director
Retesh Singh
Whole-time Director
VinayaPrakash
Independent Director
Mamta Devi
Independent Director
Subhash Chander
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inceptum Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Inceptum Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in Union Territory of Delhi as Angels Enterprises Private Limited on 19 December, 1990 vide Certificate of Incorporation issue by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Angels Enterprises Limited dated 23 January, 1995 and thereafter, the name was changed to Inceptum Enterprises Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 28, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.It is classified as Non-government Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company operates in agro product segment, within domestic market only.
Read More
