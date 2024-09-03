iifl-logo-icon 1
Inceptum Enterprises Ltd Share Price

9.5
(-5.00%)
Sep 25, 2023|02:31:12 PM

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

10.5

Prev. Close

10

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

10.5

Day's Low

9.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2023

arrow

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.58%

Non-Promoter- 84.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.11

4.11

4.11

4.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.7

-2.65

-2.56

-2.46

Net Worth

1.41

1.46

1.55

1.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.9

1.73

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-48.17

59.29

Raw materials

0

0

-0.75

-1.46

As % of sales

0

0

83.96

84.48

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.09

-0.01

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.06

1.01

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-48.17

59.29

Op profit growth

-54.57

380.64

-154.96

22.92

EBIT growth

-54.65

509.08

-145.05

29.62

Net profit growth

-54.76

251.7

-214.6

27.81

No Record Found

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inceptum Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gambheer Singh

Director

Retesh Singh

Whole-time Director

VinayaPrakash

Independent Director

Mamta Devi

Independent Director

Subhash Chander

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inceptum Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Inceptum Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in Union Territory of Delhi as Angels Enterprises Private Limited on 19 December, 1990 vide Certificate of Incorporation issue by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Angels Enterprises Limited dated 23 January, 1995 and thereafter, the name was changed to Inceptum Enterprises Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 28, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.It is classified as Non-government Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company operates in agro product segment, within domestic market only.
