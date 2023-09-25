Inceptum Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.09
-0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.06
1.01
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.08
-0.15
0.98
0.08
Capital expenditure
0
-0.03
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.08
-0.18
0.98
0.08
Equity raised
-5.3
-5.01
-4.86
-4.9
Investing
0
-0.1
0
0
Financing
1.78
1.77
1.65
1.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.61
-3.53
-2.23
-3.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.