Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.9
1.73
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-48.17
59.29
Raw materials
0
0
-0.75
-1.46
As % of sales
0
0
83.96
84.48
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0
6.59
3.33
Other costs
0
-0.05
-0.1
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
11.58
10.16
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.09
-0.01
0.03
OPM
0
0
-2.14
2.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.09
-0.01
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.38
-0.14
50.25
-29.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
-0.09
-0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
-0.09
-0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-54.76
251.7
-214.6
27.81
NPM
0
0
-2.92
1.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.