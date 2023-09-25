Inceptum Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.11
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.7
-2.65
-2.56
-2.46
Net Worth
1.41
1.46
1.55
1.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0.89
0.89
0.89
0.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.3
2.35
2.44
2.53
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.29
2.32
2.3
2.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2
2.03
2.07
2.27
Debtor Days
0
0
919.18
Other Current Assets
2.61
2.61
2.56
2.55
Sundry Creditors
-2.18
-2.18
-2.18
-2.3
Creditor Days
0
0
931.33
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
2.31
2.35
2.45
2.54
