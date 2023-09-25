iifl-logo-icon 1
Inceptum Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

9.5
(-5.00%)
Sep 25, 2023|02:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.11

4.11

4.11

4.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.7

-2.65

-2.56

-2.46

Net Worth

1.41

1.46

1.55

1.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0.89

0.89

0.89

0.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.3

2.35

2.44

2.53

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.29

2.32

2.3

2.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2

2.03

2.07

2.27

Debtor Days

0

0

919.18

Other Current Assets

2.61

2.61

2.56

2.55

Sundry Creditors

-2.18

-2.18

-2.18

-2.3

Creditor Days

0

0

931.33

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.05

0.07

Total Assets

2.31

2.35

2.45

2.54

